The Stunning Transformation Of Katie Feeney

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past decade, we're willing to bet that you've come across Katie Feeney. Since 2019, Feeney has been quickly rising through the ranks of social media influencers. After getting her start on TikTok in high school with lifestyle content, she struck gold in 2021 when she made $1 million from content creation on Snapchat.

As of this writing, Feeney is a college student at Penn State University and busy building a career as a sports journalist who is well on her way to becoming one of the biggest sports personalities of her generation — one who ushers in a new age of social media reporting. Her career has taken her to the Super Bowl and the White House. As if all of that weren't enough, in 2023, she was named one of Instagram's Creators of Tomorrow.

So, how did she get here? Let's take a look back.