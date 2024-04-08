Keith Urban's Regrettable Divorced Dad Look At 2024 CMT Awards Overshadows His Big Night
Keith Urban is a country music legend, so fans were thrilled when he took the stage during the 2024 CMT Awards to perform his new single, "Straight Line." Unfortunately, while his song may have been music to the audience's ears, his look for the award show didn't quite have the same star power, and he has fans thinking that he may be in the midst of a midlife crisis.
When it comes to the CMT Awards, stars are all over the map with how they choose to interpret the evening's dress code. Some folks treat this like any other red carpet and dress to the nines, while others opt for more relaxed looks. Urban certainly falls into the latter category; he stepped onto the red carpet looking like he was about to run some errands. Yet, as one of the night's most highly-anticipated performers and one of country music's biggest stars, the entirety of his look put an unfortunate twist on his performance. In fact, we think that it's time for Urban to have a major glow-up before the rest of the country music award season commences.
Is Keith Urban trying to look younger?
On the CMT Awards red carpet, Keith Urban was dressed in a plaid shirt, a pair of black jeans, and some black and white boots. That's already on the casual side, but he made matters even worse by rolling up his sleeves and sporting a chunky bracelet and necklace. This look certainly didn't feel fitting for an important night. Urban's performance of "Straight Line" wasn't just any standard business; it was the first time he had ever played the song live. Not only that, but it is also his first single off of his forthcoming album, which he has been creating for over a year.
Unfortunately, Urban's look for his actual performance wasn't any more elevated than his red carpet ensemble. He wore jeans, sneakers, and a graphic T-shirt that appeared to feature fellow country music star, George Jones. Not only was this equally casual, but it was reminiscent of something a teenager might perform in, which made some fans think that Urban may be trying to appear younger. Another sign pointing to Urban hoping to look more like his younger self? Possible plastic surgery. After his performance, the internet was buzzing with questions about whether Urban had recently work had work done or if something else was making him look different. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Golly. Keith Urban has more makeup on tonight than I wear in a year." One fan responded, "It's the plastic surgery for me."
Urban should update his look to get out of his rut
Keith Urban's ensembles at the CMT Awards earned him a place on our "Worst Dressed" list. As a result, we think it may be time for him to revamp his look. Urban has had quite a transformation since he started making music. After all, he was just a child when he first joined a band and started performing. Yet, Urban hasn't updated his appearance in a very long time. His wife, Nicole Kidman, has changed her style quite a bit over the years, while Urban has somehow managed to look exactly the same since their 2006 wedding.
While there's nothing wrong with having a signature aesthetic, if there was ever a good time for Urban to have a glow-up, it would be now. His upcoming album will be his 12th, and his first one since 2020. In an Instagram post about the upcoming album, the star wrote, "'Straight Line' is wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in: maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself ... whatever it is!! It's a message of feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud." Now, if that's not a great excuse for a new haircut and some updated duds, we don't know what is. After all, if fans are correct and Urban really is stuck in his youth, then a change may be just what he needs.