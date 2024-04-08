Keith Urban's Regrettable Divorced Dad Look At 2024 CMT Awards Overshadows His Big Night

Keith Urban is a country music legend, so fans were thrilled when he took the stage during the 2024 CMT Awards to perform his new single, "Straight Line." Unfortunately, while his song may have been music to the audience's ears, his look for the award show didn't quite have the same star power, and he has fans thinking that he may be in the midst of a midlife crisis.

When it comes to the CMT Awards, stars are all over the map with how they choose to interpret the evening's dress code. Some folks treat this like any other red carpet and dress to the nines, while others opt for more relaxed looks. Urban certainly falls into the latter category; he stepped onto the red carpet looking like he was about to run some errands. Yet, as one of the night's most highly-anticipated performers and one of country music's biggest stars, the entirety of his look put an unfortunate twist on his performance. In fact, we think that it's time for Urban to have a major glow-up before the rest of the country music award season commences.