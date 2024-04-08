The Absolute Worst Dressed Stars At The 2024 CMT Awards

The 2024 CMT Music Awards have arrived. As the television and movie award season is winding down, award season in the world of country music is just ramping up. And this isn't just an exciting time for country fans; it's also exciting for those of us who love out-there and over-the-top red carpet looks. In the country world, fashion is all over the map. There are folks who pay homage to their music roots with denim-on-denim and their favorite pair of cowboy boots, while others who love to test the boundaries of fashion. Getting stars with a penchant for experimenting with their looks all together in one place is the perfect recipe for major fashion hits and plenty of big misses.

This year's CMT Awards brought us what we've come to expect from a country music red carpet: a lot of fashion surprises. And consequently, we've got a stacked list of worst dressed stars. Plenty of folks left little to the imagination with their outfits, and others piled on way too much. Get ready for one exciting assortment of unusual outfits from one amazing night of country music.