Donald Trump Made A Major Faux Pas During The 2017 Solar Eclipse

In footage of the moment when Donald Trump looked up at the sun during the solar eclipse, in 2017, someone, reportedly a White House aide, shouted "Don't look!" seemingly as a reminder to the then-president (via The Guardian). They were right to warn Trump. Looking at the sun during an eclipse, even for a small amount of time, like Trump, could be enough to cause permanent eye damage, as ophthalmologist Dr. Matthew Gorski, M.D., warned Fox News Digital. Of course, the longer you look at the sun during an eclipse, the more likely you are to do potentially irreversible damage to your eyes.

"It is very possible that you can wind up with a permanent blind spot from viewing the eclipse without the appropriate protection," Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, M.D., a vitreoretinal surgeon at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City added. It's unclear whether Trump suffered any damage from the glance, but it's not something to try at home regardless.

The eye protection you need is far beyond your everyday sunglasses and looking directly at the sun through a camera lens, including on your phone, which can also end up hurting your eyes and your camera. NASA recommends confirming that the eclipse glasses you use meet international safety standards first. The American Astronomical Society has a list of approved suppliers.