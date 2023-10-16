Awkward Donald Trump Moments Caught On Camera

Perhaps with the exception of George W. Bush, whose mishaps were routinely satirized throughout the aughts, few presidents have spawned as many unforgettable viral moments as Donald Trump. From his bizarre cadence and oddly specific vocabulary (or should that be, very, very tremendously specific vocabulary) to his distinctive mannerisms, Trump is, for better or worse, adept at cultivating an iconic image. His unique persona has certainly led to him accumulating hordes of fans, who remain loyal to the former POTUS despite his scandals and ever-deepening legal troubles. In stark contrast to the image of super slick politicians, perhaps it's Trump's awkwardness and snappy sound bites that endear his fans toward him.

And in the age of memedom, his faux pas have lived on long past his presidency — and that includes his now infamous mugshot. As body language expert Jess Ponce III previously told us, even that pose was a means of Trump pandering to his loyal fanbase. "His eye contact is directly at camera," Ponce III explained, "as if he is looking through the lens directly to both his opponents and fans saying, 'I will not back down' ... He is determined, as if he posed purposefully this way. All signs indicate he planned this to become a campaign-style image."

When a politician is as awkward as Trump, it's inevitable that more than a few of those moments end up being captured by an eagle-eyed press. Prepare to cringe with these awkward Donald Trump moments caught on camera.