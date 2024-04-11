Sheryl Crow Has Strong Feelings About Taylor Swift

In 2019, Taylor Swift took to Tumblr to explain that she would re-release her own version of past albums. The lengthy post detailed that her former record label, Big Machine Records, had sold the master recordings for her first six albums to Scooter Braun without her knowledge or consent. Several people who share close friendships with Swift, like Selena Gomez, Halsey, and Gigi Hadid, publicly supported her. Meanwhile, some of Braun's big-name clients, like Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber, stepped up to his defense.

Amidst all the drama there was Sheryl Crow, who had signed on to Swift's ex-record label in February 2019. When the "Soak Up The Sun" singer weighed on the issue on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," she seemed to have taken her new employer's side. Crow explained that the sale of masters was a common practice in the music industry, and she had witnessed it firsthand with her work and wasn't too bothered by it.

"I don't know what the big stink was," she said of Swift's case. However, the Grammy winner also noted that she wasn't too active online so she wasn't familiar with the nitty-gritty of the "Blank Space" hitmaker's situation. As backlash started pouring in, she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify her statements. "I totally support Taylor. I think she does great humanitarian work, she's outspoken politically, and she's an awesome songwriter," she said. The tweet explained that hindsight helped her understand that "stink" wasn't the most appropriate word for the situation.