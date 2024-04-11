Why People Are Unimpressed By Donald And Melania Trump's Lavish Dinnertime Habit

British filmmaker Alex Holder, who made the Discovery+ docuseries "Unprecedented" about Donald Trump and the 2020 election, noticed how much the former president loved the Mar-a-Lago admiration while he was following him around. "He just walks around where people are having dinner just to get a round of applause," Holder confirmed on an episode of "The Bulwark Podcast," adding, "So he will just walk into the dinner area [...] there will be a cheer, and then he will go out, and then he'll go back in again, and go out. He just loves that admiration."

For some, that desire for attention echoes the sentiment that Donald expressed about Kim Jong Un in 2018. "He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same," the controversial politician said at the time (via PBS). Donald later clarified that it was a joke. However, it also matches what Mary Trump — clinical psychologist, Donald's niece, and longtime vocal critic of her uncle — wrote about him in her book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." Mary described Donald as insecure and narcissistic.

It could also be that he simply got used to the attention he received as president since everyone stands when the president walks into a room. Likewise, considering Donald is facing criminal charges over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, he may simply be looking for some support and a distraction from his most loyal fans. So this tradition of Mar-a-Lago applause upon his entering the room seems unlikely to stop any time soon.