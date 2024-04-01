Barron Trump's Listless Easter Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
As much as Donald Trump loves to be the center of attention, he's careful to keep his youngest son out of the spotlight to guard his privacy. That's why the internet goes wild over Barron Trump whenever he does make one of his rare public appearances. Newly turned 18 in 2024, the high school senior is reportedly busy with classes and college visits, so he hasn't accompanied his father on any of his campaign stops thus far. But Barron did join his family for a special holiday event, and naturally, people had plenty to say about it.
Meidas Touch founder and frequent Trump critic Ron Filipkowski took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a brief clip of the Trump family gathered for Easter dinner in the Mar-a-Lago dining room. Some faces weren't shown, but Donald Trump Jr. was there, alongside his brother, Eric Trump, and Eric's wife, Lara Trump. Barron was clearly visible, sitting right between his parents. Wearing a dark suit, a white shirt, and a yellow tie, the teen leaned forward with his fingers pressed together, appearing to be lost in his thoughts.
Though Filipkowski was calling attention to the tantalizing glimpse of Melania Trump — who has been similarly keeping her distance from her husband's campaign, seemingly also for her son's privacy — commenters homed in on the Barron sighting, with many concerned about the young man's well-being despite all the joking around.
Barron Trump looked unhappy at the family gathering
Despite the festive surroundings, Barron Trump appeared less than thrilled to be with his extended family for Easter at his father's famed Florida resort. "Poor [Barron] looks miserable," observed one commenter on X. "Can't wait for his book/doc/pod. Poor kid." Another agreed, noting, "Barron looks ready to leave." A third commenter echoed, "Honestly poor [Barron] looks bored af," while one even hilariously quipped, "Lil' B looks like he's already a politician." Other followers pointed out that Melania Trump also seemed somber and wondered why Barron was seated between his parents almost as if he was acting as a buffer.
A rare Melania sighting for Easter. pic.twitter.com/dB77TsLHXE
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2024
The get-together came just days after Donald Trump promoted a controversial Bible and discussed the importance of bringing Christianity back to America. Recalling the timing, some commenters speculated about whether the former president had attended church that morning on the holiest day of the Christian calendar. Others noted the venue. One curious respondent wondered aloud: "Does anyone else think it's bizarre Trump spends every holiday surrounded by tons of strangers at a wedding venue rather than a simple family gathering?"
In all fairness, the clip shows only a few seconds of the holiday meal. Perhaps the camera just didn't catch Barron laughing and talking with his parents and half-siblings. Still, that didn't stop one follower from pitying the teen's life situation: "[M]y heart breaks a bit thinking about how hard it must be for him to know that all his classmates know all of his father's sins."