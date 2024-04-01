Barron Trump's Listless Easter Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

As much as Donald Trump loves to be the center of attention, he's careful to keep his youngest son out of the spotlight to guard his privacy. That's why the internet goes wild over Barron Trump whenever he does make one of his rare public appearances. Newly turned 18 in 2024, the high school senior is reportedly busy with classes and college visits, so he hasn't accompanied his father on any of his campaign stops thus far. But Barron did join his family for a special holiday event, and naturally, people had plenty to say about it.

Meidas Touch founder and frequent Trump critic Ron Filipkowski took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a brief clip of the Trump family gathered for Easter dinner in the Mar-a-Lago dining room. Some faces weren't shown, but Donald Trump Jr. was there, alongside his brother, Eric Trump, and Eric's wife, Lara Trump. Barron was clearly visible, sitting right between his parents. Wearing a dark suit, a white shirt, and a yellow tie, the teen leaned forward with his fingers pressed together, appearing to be lost in his thoughts.

Though Filipkowski was calling attention to the tantalizing glimpse of Melania Trump — who has been similarly keeping her distance from her husband's campaign, seemingly also for her son's privacy — commenters homed in on the Barron sighting, with many concerned about the young man's well-being despite all the joking around.