What Sean Penn's Relationship With Charlize Theron Was Really Like

After Charlize Theron's long-standing relationship with fellow actor Stuart Townsend ended in 2010, she seemingly took a mini break from finding love. The Oscar winner reportedly got into a relationship with Sean Penn in 2013, with the A-listers first sparking romance rumors after being spotted attending a Halloween party, though they had already known each other for quite some time by then. Speaking to Esquire in 2015, the "Bombshell" star divulged that she met her beau nearly two decades prior and they remained friends throughout their subsequent relationships.

"I think our friendship stemmed from mutual respect — more on my end, because I really didn't have a body of work twenty years ago, but my love and passion for making films — that was our common ground," she shared. When they were still just friends, Theron found that Penn was a great conversationalist because he wasn't afraid to dive deeper into more serious topics. She was also impressed by how the "Mystic River" star took a more hands-on approach to the world's problems including living in Haiti in 2010 to help the relief efforts following a huge earthquake.

Since Theron also undertook humanitarian work in her native South Africa, the two quickly bonded over their shared experiences. The daredevil actor, who doesn't shy away from dangerous movie roles, admitted that despite their strong bond, neither party anticipated they would fall in love one day. However, she was ecstatic that things worked out the way they did because it meant Theron and Penn's relationship began on solid ground.