The Shadiest Things Former Donald Trump Ally Kayleigh McEnany Has Done

Kayleigh McEnany has garnered a lot of media attention since entering the political spotlight. She went from being a vocal critic of Donald Trump to serving as a key figure for his second presidential campaign and ultimately took on the role of the final White House Press Secretary under Trump. Her rapid rise to political prominence has raised eyebrows, especially given her controversial tenure at the White House, which was overwhelmingly characterized by spreading misinformation.

From implying that Barack Obama rejected the presidential election results in 2016 to claiming electoral fraud when Joe Biden defeated Trump in 2020, there have been plenty of shady things McEnany was caught doing. However, she always maintained that she never lied in the briefing room, citing her higher education and religion as proof. In January 2021, McEnany's time in the White House came to an end, which didn't stop her from making stir-causing statements about Trump's presidency, like suggesting that the United States could've had it worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite her time rubbing shoulders with Trump, McEnany ultimately found herself at odds with him after she suggested that former presidential candidate Ron DeSantis might be "closing the gap" with Trump in Iowa's Republican primary in May 2023, per Newsweek. Even though she might have shifted her political alliances in the meantime, McEnany's shady moments, largely stemming from her defense of Trump, are going to be hard to forget.