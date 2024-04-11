O.J. Simpson Dead At 76 After Cancer Diagnosis

O.J. Simpson entered the public eye as a college football champion and Heisman trophy winner for USC in 1968. He became a record-breaking NFL player, acting as the running back for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills over an 11-year-long football career. The stardom he reached as an athlete helped to propel him into the world of acting. He appeared in the miniseries, "Roots," and the "Naked Gun" franchise, among others, and he quickly became a household name.

Unfortunately, it was neither his athletic prowess nor his natural star power that became the better part of his legacy leading up to his death. Simpson was famously put on trial for the murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, who died in 1994. What followed was a media firestorm and a cultural phenomenon involving a widely televised Ford Bronco car chase, an infamously ill-fitting pair of gloves, and ultimately, Simpson's surprising acquittal. While Simpson never went to prison for murder, he did eventually spend nearly a decade behind bars after being convicted on multiple counts linked to a robbery involving sports memorabilia.

Simpson is survived by his four children, Arnelle, Jason, Sydney, and Justin. He was predeceased by his daughter Aaren in 1979. In their post on X, his family requested that the public "please respect their wishes for privacy and grace" amid what they call a "time of transition."