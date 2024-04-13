Kate Middleton Made A Thoughtful Donation To Cancer Charity Years Before Her Diagnosis

Years before Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed her own cancer diagnosis, she wanted to help cancer patients. With this in mind, she made an incredibly thoughtful donation to the Little Princess Trust in 2017. Besides offering financial support for cancer research initiatives, the organization creates wigs for young people who have lost their hair, with many of the recipients having undergone cancer treatment. This service is completely free for patients.

Kate reportedly donated seven inches of hair trimmed during a haircut from her stylist, Joey Wheeler, which is the minimum length that Little Princess Trust accepts. It seems that Kate wanted the donation to remain anonymous, as one insider told Express, "It was sent using someone else's name, so that the trust didn't know it was from a royal source — they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area." It was eventually discovered that Kate was behind the gesture, though she declined to comment on the matter. Still, Little Princess Trust praised her generosity, which was not the first time she helped cancer patients.