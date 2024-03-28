Crucial Details Kate Middleton Made Clear In Her Cancer Announcement

After weeks of rampant speculation about Catherine, Princess of Wales' absence from the public eye following her January 2024 abdominal surgery, the princess addressed the world directly in an Instagram video published on March 22. Dressed casually in a striped sweater and blue jeans with spring blossoms in the background, Kate Middleton finally answered the question on everyone's mind since the early weeks of 2024: where was Kate?

The princess' announcement was a welcome clarification after a prolonged absence that caused a wave of wild royal conspiracy theories that ranged from tragic to outrageous. One of the most critical questions she answered had to do with Kensington Palace's initial statements to the press that Kate's condition was non-cancerous.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and, at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Middleton explained. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."