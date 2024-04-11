What We Know About O.J. Simpson's Relationship With His First Wife Marguerite

Before O.J. Simpson died at the age of 76, the former football player was most known for standing accused of the infamous murder of his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Though Simpson was ultimately acquitted in the highly-publicized trial of 1995, a scandal that was covered by E! News, many questions have lingered about the San Francisco native's involvement in the crime.

While this makes his marriage to Brown Simpson his most notorious, it wasn't actually his first. The former Buffalo Bills player married his high school sweetheart, Marguerite Whitley, in 1967, several decades before he tied the knot with Brown Simpson. The two divorced in 1979, with Simpson revealing in an interview with People (via InTouch) that his rise to fame was a contributing factor to the end of their relationship.

"The price of fame was our biggest problem," he told the outlet. "My wife is a private person, yet we can't walk down the street without causing a commotion." As she continues to be a nonpublic individual, little is known about O.J. Simpson's marriage to Whitley, but his first wife did have some interesting things to say during his infamous trial.