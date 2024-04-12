Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Breaks Our Hearts With Announcement About His Next Career Step
Whether he's romancing under a dog-day sun ("A Summer Romance,"), a crisp autumn breeze ("Fourth Down and Love"), or a magical December night ("Coyote Creek Christmas," "Hope at Christmas") Ryan Paevey is truly a man for all Hallmark movie seasons. Paevey has said he loves working with Hallmark, praising its "happy programming," as he once told Just Jared. "It's cool to tell those stories, especially during a time when people could use an extra dose of happy." This made it all the more shocking when the actor revealed he's parting ways with the network for now.
In a reply to a fan thread on X (formerly Twitter) speculating on when his next movie might be, Paevey wrote, "Sadly no word of a film...i may take 2024 off from filming, unless the project is with friends." Explaining his recent acting experiences "have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth," he added. "I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises. I'm weary..."
In May 2022, Hallmark announced they'd signed Paevey to "an exclusive multi-picture deal," per their Instagram account. But he made only two movies for the channel in 2022, and another two in 2023. Might there have been some drama behind the scenes that cut the deal short? If so, will this be another career move Paevey regrets later on?
Ryan Paevey is still open to working with Hallmark
For now, Ryan Paevey seems to be content to step back from acting for a while. On the X thread, he continued: "Oh it's alright. I had a great run. I like my simple life in my shop, helping little bro, and frequent surfs. I have much to be grateful for, I'll figure out a way to stay afloat without acting income...who knows, maybe a film will come along. Insurance would be nice, haha."
That "shop" happens to be Paevey's surprising other career as a jewelry and apparel designer. His Fortunate Wanderer online store sells his handmade cuffs, rings, and other items; he launches collections in small batches, then hand-packs and ships them in bulk once the collection sells out. The website hints at a possible expansion to other items appealing to the "wanderers of the world."
His loyal fans had been planning to flood the network with demands to give him another project, so they asked Paevey whether he wanted them to go ahead with the petition. "I mean, I'd like to think the powers that be know I'd happily do another film if they wanted me to," he replied. "But I don't know anymore...so I'm just gonna do life, and make plans, and work...and whatever happens happens." Another supporter wrote in part, "If acting is what you want, it will come when the time is right for you! Until then enjoy your life and be well!"