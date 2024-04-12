Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Breaks Our Hearts With Announcement About His Next Career Step

Whether he's romancing under a dog-day sun ("A Summer Romance,"), a crisp autumn breeze ("Fourth Down and Love"), or a magical December night ("Coyote Creek Christmas," "Hope at Christmas") Ryan Paevey is truly a man for all Hallmark movie seasons. Paevey has said he loves working with Hallmark, praising its "happy programming," as he once told Just Jared. "It's cool to tell those stories, especially during a time when people could use an extra dose of happy." This made it all the more shocking when the actor revealed he's parting ways with the network for now.

In a reply to a fan thread on X (formerly Twitter) speculating on when his next movie might be, Paevey wrote, "Sadly no word of a film...i may take 2024 off from filming, unless the project is with friends." Explaining his recent acting experiences "have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth," he added. "I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises. I'm weary..."

In May 2022, Hallmark announced they'd signed Paevey to "an exclusive multi-picture deal," per their Instagram account. But he made only two movies for the channel in 2022, and another two in 2023. Might there have been some drama behind the scenes that cut the deal short? If so, will this be another career move Paevey regrets later on?