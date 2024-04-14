Times Celine Dion Looked Makeup-Free And Absolutely Stunning
Céline Dion is a global sensation in the music industry. Even those who aren't her fans have probably heard her voice before — everyone likely knows "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic." In addition to being a powerhouse vocalist, Dion is a fashion icon with a slew of fabulous fashion moments under her belt.
Dion also isn't afraid to be honest about what she's going through. In December 2022, she shared an emotional video on Instagram announcing her heartbreaking diagnosis of stiff person syndrome (SPS). The autoimmune disease caused her to have muscle spasms and made daily things — even singing — hard, so she had to postpone her tour. "All I know is singing," Dion said. "It's what I've done all my life, and it's what I love to do the most." However, she was optimistic: "And I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus, and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."
The strength, resiliency, and vulnerability shown in Dion's diagnosis announcement have also been highlighted in Dion's music throughout her career. She's also not afraid to show her vulnerable side in the form of no makeup, which she has done in a variety of social media posts and in a music video.
Dion looked radiant on a sunny day
In an Instagram post from October 2020 to celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada, Céline Dion shared a makeup-free snapshot where she looked gorgeous. The "All By Myself" singer smiled serenely in nature as the sunlight hit her perfectly. She seemed to be wearing comfortable workout clothes in all black, with a red jacket or sweatshirt tied around her waist. Although she didn't seem to have makeup on, her skin looked completely clear and blemish-free. Dion's main accessory was a water bottle and a pair of sparkly stud earrings.
The snap was captioned, "In challenging times it's even more important to reflect on everything that we are thankful for. I hope you find moments of peace, happiness, and love, today and every day. #HappyThanksgivingCanada!" She added a maple leaf and heart emojis and signed off, "Celine xx." People in the comments raved about her natural beauty, and one person even said, "Thank the sweet lord you didn't get lip injections!! Keeping it real, beautiful, natural and classy!! [heart eyes emojis]."
Dion and her sons were all smiles for a Mother's Day post
Only true Céline Dion fans know that she has three sons with her late husband, René Angélil. The eldest is René-Charles Angélil, who was born in 2001, and the younger two are twins Nelson Angélil and Eddy Angélil, who were born in 2010. On Mother's Day in May 2022, Dion shared a photo on Instagram with her sons. In the sweet snapshot, Dion and her sons were all gathered around a seemingly red velvet bundt cake lit up with four candles, and Dion held the fifth lit one.
Dion, as beautiful as ever, once more flaunted a natural look for that photo. Her hair was pulled back and out of her face, and she wore a light blue shirt. She didn't seem to be wearing any jewelry. The "My Love" singer looked like the epitome of peace being with her family.
Dion rocked a comfy-casual, natural look for her SPS Awareness Day photo
On March 15, 2024, Céline Dion took to Instagram to share a pic for International SPS Awareness Day. She posed with her sons and had her arms around twins Nelson Angélil and Eddy Angélil. René-Charles Angélil sat in the front. They seemed to be at a racetrack, with the eldest son holding a golden car statue and sitting in the first-place spot on the podium.
Once again, Dion stunned without makeup on. She wore a comfy-casual cream-colored hoodie with matching sweatpants and a checkered lanyard, seeming to be a souvenir from the racetrack. In the post's caption, Dion also gave her children a shoutout after talking a bit about her autoimmune disorder: "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!" Her post received many comments from well-wishers.
In her 'Imperfections' music video, Dion took off her makeup on-camera
In September 2019, Céline Dion released her song "Imperfections." The corresponding music video cuts between glamor shots of the "Think Twice" singer in fabulous outfits and more understated shots of her sitting at a vanity. Partially through the video, Dion begins using makeup wipes to take off her makeup.
The song's lyrics are all about admitting that you have your own insecurities and "imperfections." During the bridge, Dion sings, "Can you love them the way that I love you?" referring to the imperfect parts of her. She also sings, "Before I can love you / I need to learn to love myself."
At some point in the video, Dion only has makeup on her face. At another point, she rises out of a pool of water in a metaphorical rebirth, stripping away the makeup and glam to be her true self. The video ends with her looking directly into the camera, fully makeup-free and smiling.