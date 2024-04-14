Times Celine Dion Looked Makeup-Free And Absolutely Stunning

Céline Dion is a global sensation in the music industry. Even those who aren't her fans have probably heard her voice before — everyone likely knows "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic." In addition to being a powerhouse vocalist, Dion is a fashion icon with a slew of fabulous fashion moments under her belt.

Dion also isn't afraid to be honest about what she's going through. In December 2022, she shared an emotional video on Instagram announcing her heartbreaking diagnosis of stiff person syndrome (SPS). The autoimmune disease caused her to have muscle spasms and made daily things — even singing — hard, so she had to postpone her tour. "All I know is singing," Dion said. "It's what I've done all my life, and it's what I love to do the most." However, she was optimistic: "And I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus, and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."

The strength, resiliency, and vulnerability shown in Dion's diagnosis announcement have also been highlighted in Dion's music throughout her career. She's also not afraid to show her vulnerable side in the form of no makeup, which she has done in a variety of social media posts and in a music video.