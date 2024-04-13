O.J. Simpson's Relationship With The Kardashian And Jenner Family Explained

The surprising death of O.J. Simpson has sparked quite a few questions about the life of this football star, celebrity, and ever-controversial figure. One thing that has always been of interest to the public is his relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In reality, the connections between these stars are complex and span decades, and thus, a deep dive is in order.

Most people know of the Kardashian-Simpson link because Kris Jenner's late husband and Kardashian patriarch, Robert Kardashian Sr., famously represented O.J. in his culturally historic double-murder trial in 1995. In reality, though, their family's connection to O.J. started before this pair teamed up in court, and the fallout lasted long after.

In the early aughts, the Kardashians transformed from the family of a well-known lawyer to reality TV royalty, and they've been famous ever since. However, it was really their connection with O.J. that first shot them into the public eye. Now, his death is bringing many questions about this connection to light.