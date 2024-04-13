Alexa And Carlos PenaVega's GAC Move Has Fans Wondering About Their Hallmark Future

Real-life married couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have been a staple on the Hallmark Channel for the past several years. Alexa made her debut on the network in the film "Ms. Matched" in 2016, and husband Carlos joined her in the 2017 holiday movie "Enchanted Christmas." The two then teamed up to play a sleuthing team in three "Picture Perfect Mysteries" movies for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

In October 2022, the PenaVegas signed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark. In a joint statement, as reported by Deadline, the on and off-screen duo shared their enthusiasm for the continued relationship, saying, "Hallmark is special and we are looking forward to many more projects together." In August 2023, they starred in "Never Too Late to Celebrate" — which may turn out to be one of the last Hallmark movies they appear in together.

In April 2024, Deadline reported Alexa and Carlos had joined forces with Great American Media, with their first Great American Pure Flix, "Mr. Manhattan," premiering in May 2024. Great American Pure Flix posted the article on Instagram, along with a note of excitement. Carlos himself left a note in the comments of the post, sharing, "We are so excited for this one and all that we have coming up with you guys! What a team!" causing Hallmark fans to wonder about the PenaVegas Hallmark future.