Outspoken Trump Critic Whoopi Goldberg Once Showed Support For His Daughter Tiffany
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg has long been a critic of former President Donald Trump. The outspoken correspondent has called out Donald for everything from defending the 2020 Capitol rioters to his stance that programs such as Medicare and Social Security are entitlements. However, when it comes to his daughter Tiffany Trump, the Academy Award-winning actor stood by her side during a February 2017 New York Fashion Week incident.
During the Philipp Plein show, several fashion editors reportedly refused to sit next to the daughter of the 45th president. Former Wall Street Journal columnist Christina Binkley took things further when she tweeted a photo of Tiffany with the empty seat next to her. One-time senior fashion editor at Elle magazine, Nikki Ogunnaike, also confirmed that she and other industry professionals had moved from their seats and went down the hall. Goldberg slammed the editors for treating Tiffany this way during an episode of "The View," even suggesting that Ogunnaike was making Elle magazine look bad with her unsavory Twitter message about Tiffany. For this reason, Goldberg made a kind offer to Tiffany in a heartfelt show of support.
Whoopi Goldberg offered to sit next to Tiffany Trump
During that episode of "The View," days after the snub, the "Sister Act" star shared, "You know what, Tiffany, I'm supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm coming to sit with you. Because nobody's talking politics. You're looking at fashion!" Co-host Sara Haines chimed in to agree with Goldberg. "It's almost like we live in a time where people are saying, 'Because it's a Trump, it's okay to bully her,'" she stated, suggesting that the editors were demonstrating mean girl behavior.
Goldberg reiterated her offer, sharing that she related to having people not wanting to sit next to her at events. Though she didn't specify when she was shunned, Goldberg has admitted that her 1993 Oscar look sparked hate from many who witnessed it. This experience hurt her feelings and even stopped her from dressing in formal wear for a while. Though the Georgetown Law School graduate didn't make her feelings about the Philipp Plein show known, she was seemingly touched by Goldberg's fierce defense of her and quickly responded.
Tiffany Trump accepted Goldberg's invite
Whoopi Goldberg's kind words made their way to Tiffany Trump, who publicly addressed her on Twitter. In a February 15, 2017 tweet, she wrote, "Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg. I'd love to sit with you too!" While it's unclear if the two ever crossed paths, the "Like a Bird" pop musician was clearly happy about Goldberg's humility.
Unfortunately, the behavior demonstrated at the Philipp Plein show may be common for Tiffany, who has made a stunning transformation throughout the years. She has reportedly been largely isolated from her famous father and siblings at different points in her life, as she was raised in California while they lived in New York. She has frequently been compared to her big sister, Ivanka Trump, with whom Tiffany reportedly has an up and down relationship with. Ivanka has also attended fashion shows, and ironically, seemed much more welcomed than Tiffany. In Michael Cohen's "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump," he wrote that the former president was apprehensive about getting Tiffany an internship with Vogue because of her look, allegedly telling Ivanka, "I don't think Tiffany has the look. She just doesn't have what you have, honey." How Tiffany deals with such issues is widely unknown, but having allies such as Goldberg is likely helpful.