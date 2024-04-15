Outspoken Trump Critic Whoopi Goldberg Once Showed Support For His Daughter Tiffany

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg has long been a critic of former President Donald Trump. The outspoken correspondent has called out Donald for everything from defending the 2020 Capitol rioters to his stance that programs such as Medicare and Social Security are entitlements. However, when it comes to his daughter Tiffany Trump, the Academy Award-winning actor stood by her side during a February 2017 New York Fashion Week incident.

During the Philipp Plein show, several fashion editors reportedly refused to sit next to the daughter of the 45th president. Former Wall Street Journal columnist Christina Binkley took things further when she tweeted a photo of Tiffany with the empty seat next to her. One-time senior fashion editor at Elle magazine, Nikki Ogunnaike, also confirmed that she and other industry professionals had moved from their seats and went down the hall. Goldberg slammed the editors for treating Tiffany this way during an episode of "The View," even suggesting that Ogunnaike was making Elle magazine look bad with her unsavory Twitter message about Tiffany. For this reason, Goldberg made a kind offer to Tiffany in a heartfelt show of support.