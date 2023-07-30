What We Know About Tiffany Trump's Past Life As A Pop Musician

Tiffany Trump has always ventured in a different direction than her powerful political family. Having grown up on the West Coast with her mother, Marla Maples, while her father, former President Donald Trump, and half-siblings lived on the East Coast, the distant daughter was able to maintain a mostly normal childhood.

This is something Tiffany cherished, acknowledging during a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey (via E! News) that she was grateful to be mostly away from the watchful gaze of the public. While her sister, Ivanka Trump, and brothers, Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump, were being molded into big-city socialites in their youth, Tiffany was eyeing a music career in her teens.

She even released her own single, "Like a Bird," in 2011. The record was not a huge success at the time, and Tiffany soon turned her attention to her studies instead. Nevertheless, TikTok got ahold of the tune a decade later and quickly reminded people of her brief time as a pop musician.