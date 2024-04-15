Is Travis Kelce A Trump Supporter? Here's Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Suspicious

Regardless of whether you think it's the ultimate "love story," or you knew that the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was "trouble when [he] walked in" to the superstar's life, everyone is obsessed with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Many fans think that this is the relationship Swift has been waiting for, but others are concerned regarding whether or not this ultimate celeb couple is actually compatible. Unanswered questions about Kelce's political views are at the forefront of some Swifties' minds. In fact, there was one interesting Instagram interaction that made some fans of the couple fear the worst.

In March 2024, Kelce liked an Instagram post featuring former president Donald Trump. This sparked plenty of conversation, and Kelce later removed his "like." This is far from the first time a celebrity revoked a "like" from a social media post, and folks argue that accidentally "liking" something on Instagram is a mistake that most of us have made that could easily go unnoticed until it gets attention on the internet. Still, the record of the since-removed "like" has sparked an abundance of conversation about what this interaction really meant. On a Reddit thread discussing the post, one user earned over 1,000 upvotes saying, "This will get buried until [Swift] breaks up with him and then it's gonna be the one thing that they will constantly bring up." Another claimed that Kelce doesn't run the Instagram account, at all. Even so, the seed has been planted in the minds of fans.