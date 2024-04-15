Is Travis Kelce A Trump Supporter? Here's Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Suspicious
Regardless of whether you think it's the ultimate "love story," or you knew that the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was "trouble when [he] walked in" to the superstar's life, everyone is obsessed with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. Many fans think that this is the relationship Swift has been waiting for, but others are concerned regarding whether or not this ultimate celeb couple is actually compatible. Unanswered questions about Kelce's political views are at the forefront of some Swifties' minds. In fact, there was one interesting Instagram interaction that made some fans of the couple fear the worst.
In March 2024, Kelce liked an Instagram post featuring former president Donald Trump. This sparked plenty of conversation, and Kelce later removed his "like." This is far from the first time a celebrity revoked a "like" from a social media post, and folks argue that accidentally "liking" something on Instagram is a mistake that most of us have made that could easily go unnoticed until it gets attention on the internet. Still, the record of the since-removed "like" has sparked an abundance of conversation about what this interaction really meant. On a Reddit thread discussing the post, one user earned over 1,000 upvotes saying, "This will get buried until [Swift] breaks up with him and then it's gonna be the one thing that they will constantly bring up." Another claimed that Kelce doesn't run the Instagram account, at all. Even so, the seed has been planted in the minds of fans.
Kelce's controversial Instagram like opposes Swift's views
On March 10, television correspondent Sage Steele posted a carousel of photos to Instagram that featured her spending time with Donald Trump at a UFC fight. The caption began by showing her gratefulness for the opportunity to attend the event but ended with a pointed dig at folks who might take issue with her controversial company. She wrote, "Cue the divisive, close-minded thoughts and unfollows in 3...2...1..." and ended with a laughing emoji and the telling hashtag, "#diversityofthought." Travis Kelce's Instagram account @killatrav "liked" this post before later removing it.
It's easy to see why news that Kelce "liked" this particular post struck fans as odd. Surely it would be controversial for Kelce to come out as a Trump supporter, but Swift's own political views make this an even bigger issue. Over the years, some fans have been uncomfortable with how neutral Swift stays in terms of politics, wishing that she'd use her unrivaled platform for positive change. However, despite her general neutrality, when it comes to Trump she hasn't minced words. In the Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," before the midterm elections in 2018, Swift argued with her PR team about coming out against Trump, saying that she "didn't care" what was written about her in response and adding, "I'm sad I didn't say it two years ago," per Axios. Trump can consider Swift a political rival: She endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020.
There is some proof that Kelce and Swift agree on politics
Until Travis Kelce comes out to publicly endorse a candidate or speak openly about his views, we can't be positive about what he really thinks. There are some things that Kelce has done in the past, however, that imply that his and Taylor Swift's beliefs aren't as different as folks assume. Kelce has been involved in multiple partnerships of which right-wing fans did not approve. He appeared in a Pfizer commercial in which he was shown getting the pharmaceutical brand's COVID-19 vaccine. He was also the face of a Bud Light commercial when the brand was under fire from conservatives thanks to its partnership with internet star Dylan Mulvaney. Beyond the ads in which he has appeared, Kelce was one of the football players who wasn't a person of color to kneel during the National Anthem in 2017 supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, after Colin Kaepernick's historic gesture.
Some of Kelce's actions over the years have made such an impact on Republican fans that there are even conspiracy theories swirling that his entire relationship with Swift is a means to sway voters in the 2024 election. With many right-leaning fans fearing that Kelce is too left-leaning and many left-leaning fans worrying that he may lean further to the right, it's clear that the athlete's views are, in fact, ambiguous to the public. As election season draws nearer and nearer, though, we're likely to gain more insight one way or another.