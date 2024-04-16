Courtney Love Made Her Feelings About Taylor Swift Brutally Obvious

Courtney Love has lived a controversial life and that has included making some off-color comments about other artists. The list now includes none other than superstar Taylor Swift. As she talked about various artists in an interview with The Standard, Love said, "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist." Yikes!

Love's opinion of Swift as unimportant and uninteresting seems at odds with the opinion of millions of Swifties, and considering Swift's historic Grammy wins, it seems at odds with the music industry as well. While the comparison to Madonna, the queen of pop, could seem like a compliment hidden in what otherwise seems like a slam, that probably isn't the case for Love. Madonna and Love aren't so much on good terms — perhaps most publicly when Love crashed an interview with Madonna after the 1995 Video Music Awards and confirmed again with Love's interview with The Standard where she said she didn't like Madonna.