Courtney Love Made Her Feelings About Taylor Swift Brutally Obvious
Courtney Love has lived a controversial life and that has included making some off-color comments about other artists. The list now includes none other than superstar Taylor Swift. As she talked about various artists in an interview with The Standard, Love said, "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist." Yikes!
Love's opinion of Swift as unimportant and uninteresting seems at odds with the opinion of millions of Swifties, and considering Swift's historic Grammy wins, it seems at odds with the music industry as well. While the comparison to Madonna, the queen of pop, could seem like a compliment hidden in what otherwise seems like a slam, that probably isn't the case for Love. Madonna and Love aren't so much on good terms — perhaps most publicly when Love crashed an interview with Madonna after the 1995 Video Music Awards and confirmed again with Love's interview with The Standard where she said she didn't like Madonna.
Taylor Swift's fans came to her defense online
Swifties took to social media to voice their own thoughts on Courtney Love's not-so-nice words about Taylor Swift. A number of them thought it showed that she was jealous of Swift's accomplishments and fame. Others were puzzled by Love's characterization — it's one thing to not like Swift's music, but it seems another to think of her as unimportant. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I guess the biggest artist in the world. The one with the most streams. The most sales. The biggest tour. The highest chart placements. The most impact. Is somehow... 'not important.' Okay Courtney..."
Others seemed to agree with Love's perspective, particularly considering Love's own history in music as the founder of the alt-rock group Hole. "[S]he had fair, opinion-based criticisms of every woman mentioned. Love was a grunge megastar; it's not surprising that these artists don't do it for her," one person wrote.
Swift wasn't the only singer whose name Love dropped in a negative way in the in-depth interview. She also said she didn't like the recent music of two of Swift's friends — Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey.