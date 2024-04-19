Giada De Laurentiis' Life Story Is More Tragic Than We Realized

Giada De Laurentiis grew up with three siblings, Dino, Eloisa, and Igor De Laurentiis. Giada was particularly close with her brother Dino, so she was absolutely devastated when he passed away in 2003 from melanoma at the age of 31.

Giada told Entertainment Tonight that she and Dino shared a passion for the culinary arts and even lived next door to one another. Although Dino was two years younger than Giada, she looked up to him. "Really, we felt like he was my older brother. He was the person I turned to for everything," she said. "When something great happened in my life, when something bad happened — I would talk to him two to three times per day."

Aside from the heartbreak of losing Dino, his death had further repercussions. In fact, Giada had reservations about starting a family because of the loss of her brother. "My brother's passing made me afraid, I think because I was afraid that we could have a child and lose him or her too," she revealed to Redbook (via People).

Giada has dealt with her brother's death by speaking out about the dangers of melanoma and urging people to get regular skin cancer screenings. "My brother was in his 20s," Giada told ET. "The mole was in the center of his back ... he didn't really see it for a long time. Otherwise, we would have caught it and he would still be alive today."