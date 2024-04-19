The Cosmetic Procedure Dance Moms Alum JoJo Siwa Spent $50k On

JoJo Siwa's life as a child star had its fair share of difficulties but the "Dance Moms" alum seems to have emerged relatively unscathed. And, unlike certain other former child stars, she has chosen to stay the course with her music career as a young adult. In an interview at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Siwa also proved that she's not afraid to be brutally honest. In a TikTok video posted by Buzzfeed Now, the outlet asked stars on the red carpet to dish on what the priciest item they had on was. Referring to her veneers, Siwa quipped, "Most expensive thing I'm wearing? My teeth. These motherf***ers cost me fifty grand!"

"Not jojo siwa being the only one bold enough to actually give a price," one impressed user commented, comparing her response to the other interviewees, who claimed they didn't know how much their expensive trinkets cost. However, one respondent was shocked at the price: "50k? For those?!" It may be surprising to some, but veneers are very expensive — which is important to know if you're considering veneers yourself.

Dr. Kevin Sands is the cosmetic dentist who fitted Siwa with her shiny new smile. In her testimonial, uploaded to his TikTok page, she acknowledged how some people don't want to admit that they have veneers. "But [...] they're a part of me and I'm not ashamed of it," Siwa said. "I love my smile!" In the caption, Sands wrote, "Thank you, JoJo, for trusting Dr. Sands with your beautiful smile and opening up about your veneers."