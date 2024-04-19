The Cosmetic Procedure Dance Moms Alum JoJo Siwa Spent $50k On
JoJo Siwa's life as a child star had its fair share of difficulties but the "Dance Moms" alum seems to have emerged relatively unscathed. And, unlike certain other former child stars, she has chosen to stay the course with her music career as a young adult. In an interview at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Siwa also proved that she's not afraid to be brutally honest. In a TikTok video posted by Buzzfeed Now, the outlet asked stars on the red carpet to dish on what the priciest item they had on was. Referring to her veneers, Siwa quipped, "Most expensive thing I'm wearing? My teeth. These motherf***ers cost me fifty grand!"
"Not jojo siwa being the only one bold enough to actually give a price," one impressed user commented, comparing her response to the other interviewees, who claimed they didn't know how much their expensive trinkets cost. However, one respondent was shocked at the price: "50k? For those?!" It may be surprising to some, but veneers are very expensive — which is important to know if you're considering veneers yourself.
Dr. Kevin Sands is the cosmetic dentist who fitted Siwa with her shiny new smile. In her testimonial, uploaded to his TikTok page, she acknowledged how some people don't want to admit that they have veneers. "But [...] they're a part of me and I'm not ashamed of it," Siwa said. "I love my smile!" In the caption, Sands wrote, "Thank you, JoJo, for trusting Dr. Sands with your beautiful smile and opening up about your veneers."
Siwa has never shied away from talking about her veneers
Dr. Kevin Sands also posted a TikTok sharing a screenshot of the People article about JoJo Siwa's new veneers. The post included a snapshot of the smiling Siwa in his offices as well, and he thanked the former reality star once more. She has been open about having veneers in the past too. In January 2023, user @megankropko1 uploaded an excerpt to TikTok taken from a longer livestream that she did. Reading questions aloud, Siwa joked, "How are my teeth so white? Because [...] I picked out the whitest color." The "Karma" singer then laughed. In another clip, she confirmed they were veneers and not her natural teeth.
After showing off the pearly whites, Siwa added simply, "I got chompers." The "Dance Moms" alum's satisfaction with her new smile is great to see, especially because with most kinds of veneers, you're unable to go back to your natural teeth. Although veneers are a hot commodity among Hollywood stars and influencers, they have downsides. For instance, you'll have to update your veneers every 10 years or so (maybe longer if you take good care of them). Certain critics have expressed disdain for the veneer fad, arguing most people's smiles look identical nowadays, and warning how badly they affect natural teeth.
Siwa's dentist was interviewed about the veneers craze
Dentist Dr. Sara Hahn runs the @veneercheck TikTok account, which is dedicated to spotting celebrity veneers. In a 2022 video, she analyzed JoJo Siwa's new smile and claimed that she was very young for a full set of veneers. In a Washington Post article, both Hahn and Dr. Kevin Sands were interviewed about the growing trend. Hahn discussed her dislike of the uniformity of veneers, explaining the reason she started her TikTok account: "I was seeing so many people getting, in my opinion, unnecessary dental work or dental work that was damaging their own teeth. There was this idealization of veneers, or this perfect Hollywood smile."
Several of Hahn's patients wished that they'd never gotten veneers in the first place, and she also clarified that cosmetic dentistry is not as easy as it looks. "I wanted to share that it came with a cost," Hahn elaborated of her approach. Veneers by Sands, who has worked with lots of celebrity clients, including the Kardashians, can cost anything from $3,000 to $5,000 per tooth. However, he doesn't seem to take any issue with turning already great, healthy teeth into veneers and disagrees that they make everybody look the same. As Sands reasoned, "Everybody's unique. I've never done a smile twice."
The cosmetic dentist did bring up how social media and photo filters can negatively affect people's view of themselves, especially women, and how sad that is. And yet, he doesn't look down on cosmetic procedures, acknowledging that he's had quite a few of his own, including veneers, and posing the question: "Well, if you could look better, why not?"