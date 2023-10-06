What JoJo Siwa's Life Was Really Like As A Child Star

Since 2011, Abby Lee Miller has been churning out young stars, thanks to "Dance Moms" and its subsequent spin-offs. While there were several problematic moments on the show, many of the young dancers actually went on to have somewhat successful careers, and some have even achieved celebrity status. There were just a handful of "Dance Moms" cast members who became incredibly successful, including Maddie Ziegler, who went on to become Sia's protégé, and JoJo Siwa, who used her platform to build a kid-friendly, multifaceted brand around herself.

Between her dance, music, and television career, millions of social media followers, branded merchandise, awards, books, a nonprofit organization, and the singing group she established, XOMG Pop, it's incredible that Siwa somehow finds the time to do it all. Born May 19, 2003, the Nebraskan was still a kid just a few years ago and has managed to connect with her fans, build a multimillion-dollar fortune, and remain surprisingly humble, despite growing up in the spotlight.

Although fans may think they know everything about Siwa given that her childhood was largely captured on camera, there's so much more to the girl behind the ponytail. She's slowly transitioned out of her bubblegum-pop image as she's gotten older, leaving behind her life as a child star and becoming an adult icon.