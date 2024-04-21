Anna Kournikova's Best Makeup-Free Looks
Anna Kournikova may be one of the most well-known professional tennis players in recent history, but her star-studded status doesn't keep her from rocking makeup-free looks. While she's no stranger to attending red carpet events, making television appearances, or sporting a light amount of makeup on the court, the retired athlete's Instagram account suggests she seems to prefer a bare face. Kournikova doesn't post on social media often, but when she does, there's a good chance that it'll be a slice of life moment featuring her long blond locks swept into a high ponytail and her skin looking incredibly even and radiant — without a lick of makeup.
Kournikova is quite strategic with her facial hygiene practices, and she's figured out the right mix of products for her daily skincare routine. As she told Elle, "I went through a phase in my 20s where I tried everything. I was breaking out like crazy. Then I got educated." She now wears SPF daily, regularly incorporates exfoliation in her routine, and uses de-puffing creams when traveling. The tennis star added that she prefers wearing tinted moisturizers over foundation, and when she does sport makeup, she only uses oil-free cosmetics. With such a tactical approach to keeping her skin looking its best, it's no surprise that the always stunning Anna Kournikova is carefree when it comes to showing her natural appearance.
She kept her face bare for a long flight
Anna Kournikova visited Italy in May 2019, and before she boarded her flight home, she snapped a makeup-free photo at the airport. The Instagram post showed her smiling and holding up a peace sign as she casually perched on a rolling cart holding her Louis Vuitton luggage. The retired athlete wore large black sunglasses that obscured part of her face, but her foundation-free skin looked bright and hydrated. In addition to her bare visage, she kept it low-key in a high ponytail, black sweatpants and a matching zip-up sweatshirt, and a black and white star-patterned scarf. She finished her effortlessly cool airport ensemble with white tennis shoes and a patent black leather handbag embossed with alligator print.
Anna Kournikova didn't go full glam for a boat day with her pup
In January 2018, Anna Kournikova shared a sweet video on Instagram of herself and her dog soaking up some sunshine on a boat. The selfie-style clip showed the tennis star with her arm around her chocolate-colored pup as she smiled at the camera, her skin glistening in the sun. As far as makeup is concerned, Kournikova appeared to be wearing not a stitch; at most, the tennis star was probably only wearing a layer of sunscreen. Her long blond tresses were pulled up in a high pony, and she wore silver aviator-style Ray-Ban sunglasses, a sporty black zip-up jacket, diamond stud earrings, and a silver necklace with a black star charm.
Anna Kournikova loves a no filter boating selfie
According to a December 2017 Instagram post, Anna Kournikova spent her winter in Miami, Florida. Captioned with the hashtags "#miamiwinter" and "nofilterneeded," the retired tennis star posed for a makeup-free selfie on a boat with the Miami coastline behind her. Kournikova's golden mane was pulled up in her signature high ponytail, and her face-framing baby hairs blew around in the Florida breeze. She donned a pair of Ray-Ban aviators with black lenses and a gold wire frame, and her bare skin looked golden, smooth, and bouncy. The apples of Kournikova's cheeks cast a pretty pink natural blush, and she wore her brows sans product. In addition to her sunglasses, the mom of three donned a pair of diamond stud earrings and a black windbreaker with her husband's first name embroidered across the front.
The tennis star doesn't need makeup in paradise
Though Anna Kournikova lives a lavish life, she sure seems to like to keep it easy breezy when she hits the high seas. In August 2017, the former tennis pro snapped a candid selfie featuring her totally bare face and some bright blue water. She posted the makeup-free photo on Instagram with the caption, "Another day in #paradise #grateful." In the pic, Kournikova smiled for the camera with a pair of oversized black cat-eye sunglasses perched on her face. Her skin was smooth and tanned, and her complexion was stunningly even. Both her eyebrows and her blond locks looked sun-bleached, and she pulled her beachy waves up in a high pony. She also donned a white bikini and coverup, a turquoise evil eye necklace, and diamond stud earrings.
She celebrated her birthday without makeup
In 2017, Anna Kournikova celebrated turning 36 by boarding a plane. The day after her birthday, the former athlete shared a fresh-faced airport photo on Instagram and wrote, "Thanks to Everyone for Your Birthday Best Wishes #bestbirthdayever #luckygirl #birthdaytravels." Standing beside her luggage and holding up a peace sign, Kournikova rocked her usual messy high pony and Ray-Ban aviators. Though her face was free of foundation, her complexion looked spotless and her skin velvety. Kournikova's hydrated lips took on a pink-toned nude color, and her cheeks appeared slightly rosy. The tennis star's airport outfit included black leggings, an olive green tunic, a black cardigan, black combat boots, a black quilted crossbody bag with a chain strap, and a variety of gold jewelry.
Anna Kournikova let her skin soak up the sea air
With a scenic ocean view behind her, Anna Kournikova posed for a playful Instagram photo in April 2017. This picture, which was taken just a few months before Kournikova welcomed two of her three children, features the former "Biggest Loser" coach blowing kisses to the camera while looking carefree and relaxed. Her skin glowed, and her cheeks and lips radiated a blush tone. Her sandy brows just slightly peeked out above her oversized cat-eye sunglasses, and her golden strands gently blew around her while tied in a high ponytail. Kournikova's outfit was a mix of casual and glam. She wore a white spaghetti strap top, a silver cross necklace, several chunky silver rings, an assortment of bracelets, and a pair of diamond stud earrings.
Another sweet makeup-free moment with a dog
In February 2017, Anna Kournikova had another doggy boating date, this time on Valentine's Day. She shared a short clip of the ocean outing on her Instagram, but instead of her chocolate pup by her side, Kournikova recorded herself and a German Shepard. Sitting side by side at the bow of the boat, the former athlete leaned over for kisses from the dog, who obliged by giving her makeup-free face a few licks on the chin. The sun beamed down on Kournikova, casting a glow across her tanned skin. Her black sunglasses covered a large portion of her face, but her rosy, close-lipped smile was on display. In addition to her shades, Kournikova wore her blond strands in a high pony with diamond studs in her ears and a black Adidas track jacket shielding her from the wind.
Anna Kournikova prefers a low-maintenance workout look
While many famous folks shy away from sharing "non-aesthetic" photos, Anna Kournikova proved she has no qualms about keeping it super real with this September 2016 workout selfie. The tennis star smiled for the camera and snapped a fuzzy but lovely photo showing half her face. Kournikova's bare skin looked glowy, her eyes were free of mascara, and her brows framed her face without the assistance of cosmetic pencil strokes. Her hair was gathered in a messy bun, and she wore a black sports bra and black headphones. Kournikova cheekily captioned the Instagram post, "#iseeyou #positivevibes #joy #workouttime." While some celebrities may be unrecognizable without makeup, the tennis star looks very much herself with or without full glam.
Anna Kournikova is a supportive, makeup-free sister
Anna Kournikova's younger brother, Allan Kournikova, is a championship-winning youth golfer. While he was competing in the junior ranks, she would support him at his outings, such as the one featured in this December 2015 Instagram post. In the pic, the professional tennis player smiled beside her brother as she squatted down with her arm around his shoulders. The sweet family photo proves Anna has been rocking her natural, sporty look for years; her long blond locks were pulled away from her face in a high ponytail, a large pair of silver-framed aviators perched on her nose, and her smooth complexion appeared to be free of any cosmetics. Anna's eyebrows were a darker blond shade, perhaps from less time spent in the sun that winter, but her cheeks and lips were rosy as usual. The Grand Slam winner wore a black t-shirt, a black windbreaker, and a wristwatch with a black band. In her caption, Anna used several hashtags including "#goallan" and #babybrother."
Yet another fresh-faced boat look
Boating has long been a hobby of Anna Kournikova's, and this July 2015 Instagram post proves it. The accomplished athlete posed for a selfie at the stern of a boat, showing a palm tree-dotted coastline behind her. Her bare skin was very tan, and a smattering of freckles popped across her nose and cheeks, which also had a warm glow. Similar to her deeply bronzed skin, Kournikova's lips appeared a richer rose shade. She kept her look casual, maintaining her signature sporty aesthetic with a white tank top, a black visor, and oversized black sunglasses. The tennis pro's usual blond ponytail was braided on this occasion, and she also rocked an ornate cross necklace and diamond stud earrings.
Anna Kournikova kept it casual with PJs and a puppy
In September 2014, Anna Kournikova shared an adorable throwback photo on Instagram. In the candid shot, the tennis star posed with one of her dogs, who was just a puppy at the time. Kournikova cradled the pooch and smiled while wearing a fuzzy white robe with cherries printed across the plush material. The photo looked like it was taken at night, and the athlete's face was free of makeup ahead of bedtime. Per usual, her skin looked fresh as can be, and her sparkling eyes were framed by naturally arched eyebrows. Kournikova's hair was in a messy low updo, with side-parted bangs framing her face and hanging over one eye. The caption of the carefree photo read, "#TBT to not that long ago...when my baby was the cutest #puppy now he is just huge and cute!" If there's one way to break the internet with a no makeup pic, it's by holding an adorable pooch up for the camera to see.