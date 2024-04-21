Anna Kournikova's Best Makeup-Free Looks

Anna Kournikova may be one of the most well-known professional tennis players in recent history, but her star-studded status doesn't keep her from rocking makeup-free looks. While she's no stranger to attending red carpet events, making television appearances, or sporting a light amount of makeup on the court, the retired athlete's Instagram account suggests she seems to prefer a bare face. Kournikova doesn't post on social media often, but when she does, there's a good chance that it'll be a slice of life moment featuring her long blond locks swept into a high ponytail and her skin looking incredibly even and radiant — without a lick of makeup.

Kournikova is quite strategic with her facial hygiene practices, and she's figured out the right mix of products for her daily skincare routine. As she told Elle, "I went through a phase in my 20s where I tried everything. I was breaking out like crazy. Then I got educated." She now wears SPF daily, regularly incorporates exfoliation in her routine, and uses de-puffing creams when traveling. The tennis star added that she prefers wearing tinted moisturizers over foundation, and when she does sport makeup, she only uses oil-free cosmetics. With such a tactical approach to keeping her skin looking its best, it's no surprise that the always stunning Anna Kournikova is carefree when it comes to showing her natural appearance.