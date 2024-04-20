Inside Michelle Obama's Friendship With Alicia Keys

Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys established a friendship that dates back to Michelle's husband Barack Obama's first term when the singer endorsed the former president. During the June 2008 BET Awards, Keys shouted out the politician while accepting the trophy for Best Female R&B Artist. "Together we can do anything. Obama, y'all!" she announced (via Hello Magazine). Keys would later sing at his 2009 Inaugural Ball. She once again supported the family when Obama was re-elected in 2012, also attending the January 2013 Inaugural Ball. Even when Barack and Michelle exited the White House, the former first lady and Keys remained close, with each supporting the other's endeavors.

During the April 2015 Grammys on the Hill Awards Tribute, Keys was honored with the Recording Artists Coalition Award, which Michelle presented. During her speech, the famed author praised the artist, stating, "Alicia goes through life with her eyes wide open to the struggles and injustices, the heartbreaking inequalities that folks here in America and across the globe are facing every single day. And this is where Alicia truly finds her purpose." The two have shared many moments such as these, each time showing their appreciation for the other.