Inside Michelle Obama's Friendship With Alicia Keys
Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys established a friendship that dates back to Michelle's husband Barack Obama's first term when the singer endorsed the former president. During the June 2008 BET Awards, Keys shouted out the politician while accepting the trophy for Best Female R&B Artist. "Together we can do anything. Obama, y'all!" she announced (via Hello Magazine). Keys would later sing at his 2009 Inaugural Ball. She once again supported the family when Obama was re-elected in 2012, also attending the January 2013 Inaugural Ball. Even when Barack and Michelle exited the White House, the former first lady and Keys remained close, with each supporting the other's endeavors.
During the April 2015 Grammys on the Hill Awards Tribute, Keys was honored with the Recording Artists Coalition Award, which Michelle presented. During her speech, the famed author praised the artist, stating, "Alicia goes through life with her eyes wide open to the struggles and injustices, the heartbreaking inequalities that folks here in America and across the globe are facing every single day. And this is where Alicia truly finds her purpose." The two have shared many moments such as these, each time showing their appreciation for the other.
Michelle Obama praised Alicia Keys in the singer's book
Michelle Obama, who has made a stunning transformation over the years, has penned several books, including 2012's "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America" and the New York Times bestseller "Becoming" in 2018. Therefore, it came as no surprise that she assisted her friend Alicia Keys when it was time for her own book release for "More Myself: A Journey." The 2020 memoir covered the superstar's life and career, in which Michelle was instrumental. For this reason, Keys released an excerpt of her dear pal reading from the book.
"What continues to impress me is her choice to grapple with the big questions: What is my purpose? What can I do for others? How can I use this fame for good? Somewhere in there is, if not an answer, at least a glimmer of the truth that I think we're all seeking. And by sharing her music and her soul, Alicia is bringing us closer to it than even she may realize," Michelle recited on the touching audio, which Keys shared on her Instagram profile. In the caption, she also expressed her gratitude for Michelle's participation, writing, "You have been such a huge part of my evolution."
The pair teamed up to mentor the youth
Michelle Obama and Alicia Keys also teamed up to help others, particularly a group of young Chicago residents. During the August 2023 stop of the Keys to the Summer Tour, Michelle and the wife of music producer Swizz Beatz invited a group of Youth Job Corps students to go backstage, receiving an exclusive look at the inner workings of a tour. Additionally, they got to sit for a one-on-one chat with the "You Don't Know My Name" star, the audio engineers, and other team members who executed Keys' show.
Moments such as these only offer a glimpse into the longstanding friendship between the Keys and Michelle. Their bond was also demonstrated in February 2019 when Michelle made a surprise appearance during the Grammy Awards to support Keys, who was hosting the festive evening. With so much history and camaraderie between the two, their sisterhood will likely last for quite some time.