Michelle Obama Doesn't Want People Idolizing Her Romance With Barack

To many Americans, Barack and Michelle Obama's stunning relationship has been the epitome of the perfect partnership. During and after their presidency, the couple didn't shy away from cute public displays of affection, heartwarming Instagram messages to each other, and bold declarations of love. It's easy to see why they've been termed "couple goals." However, Michelle Obama has consistently challenged this title by openly discussing how tough marriages can be.

During a sit-down with the "Jay Shetty Podcast" in January 2024, the mother of two addressed the "perfect couple" narrative. "I don't want people looking at me and Barack like, hashtag couple goals," she said, explaining that even great marriages endure some not-so-great moments. "There are some broken things that happen even in the best of marriages."

The former First Lady also described the importance of having what she termed "quit-worthy" boundaries, such as abuse and criminality. But for young adults looking for where to start, her advice was clear: "Pick somebody you respect and like. Start there and then remember that's who they are."