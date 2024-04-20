How HGTV Star Ty Pennington's Health Scare Changed His Outlook On Life

In 2000, Ty Pennington started his TV career on "Trading Spaces." The carpenter later spent nearly a decade on "Extreme Makeover," and has hosted HGTV's "Rock the Block" and "Ty Breaker." During the summer of 2023, Pennington was also part of the network's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge." Unfortunately, just days before the show started airing that July, Pennington experienced an unexpected medical emergency.

In a July 14, 2023 social media update, the TV star explained that he had been suffering from a sore throat for a month. After traveling to Colorado to work on HGTV's "Battle on the Mountain," Pennington started to have difficulty breathing. While he hoped medication could help, medical professionals deemed the situation was more serious. "I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver," Pennington explained on Instagram. A significant abscess was causing the problem, and surgery was required.

Months later, the TV carpenter shared a positive lesson from his frightening experience. "You just don't know when your timecard's gonna get pulled, so wake up, live every single day to the fullest," Pennington told ET in March 2024. At the time, he was on the cusp of turning 60 and Pennington divulged that he planned to make the most of the coming decade. "I think we all want to make sure we've done things to be remembered." Pennington loves creating art, and he's been taking time for personal projects. In April 2024, he treated his social media followers to a sped-up video of him creating a picture.