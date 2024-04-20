Taylor Swift Shares Most Intimate Moment With Travis Kelce To Date (& We Want More)

With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who could be inching closer to marriage, reportedly exploring the possibility of living together, personal videos such as these may be the norm for the couple. In March 2024, an insider told Life & Style that Swift and Kelce were enjoying the idea of living under one roof. "It seems to be going very smoothly. He moved into her Los Angeles mansion while she's on break from her tour, they're nesting and loving it," the source stated.

Ironically, the individual close to the pair also shared that cooking was a part of their cohabitation, adding, "He's taken over the kitchen, cooking her up some of his favorite dishes." In Swift's #ForAFortnightChallenge, a pan of cinnamon rolls was seen in another shot, which is a dessert that she would reportedly make for Kelce during football season. Though it remains to be seen if the fans will get to witness more private moments between Swift and Kelce, such displays of affection could indicate that the apparent lovebirds are here to stay and serves as yet another reason for fans to obsess over Swift and Kelce's romance.