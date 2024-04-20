Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Claims Bizarre Alibi (But Nobody Is Buying It)

While the world focuses on Donald Trump's criminal trial (and Melania's absence from it), the case of Bryan Kohberger still has months to go before seeing the inside of a courtroom. In the meantime, more legal documents are being filed in the quadruple murder case, including the 29-year-old's alibi that he was out looking at the stars while the murders of four University of Idaho students took place.

On November 13, 2022, the bodies of four University of Idaho students were found dead in their home. The victims, three women and one man, were between the ages of 20 and 21 and were renting an off-campus house in the town of Moscow, Idaho. In December of that same year, Kohberger was arrested on four counts of first-degree murder. Kohberger pled not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial. His court case will be heard in 2025.

A gag order was placed on the case, prohibiting all parties involved from talking about details. Court documents, however, have been open to the public, and on April 17, 2024, Kohberger's attorney filed information with the court about where he was the night the students were killed. "Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars," the legal document stated, leaving many to shake their heads. An alibi with the only witnesses being the night sky?