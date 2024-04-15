Melania's Absence From Trump Criminal Trial Doesn't Help Rumblings About Their Marriage
More than a few recent occurrences have been seen by the public as signs that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is on the rocks. The former first lady's absence from court during her husband's hush-money trial may be the most damning yet. Per the Daily Beast, when Donald headed to court on Monday, April 15, someone in the room yelled the question on everyone's minds: "Where's Melania?" Donald did not have an answer, which made the bad optics even worse.
Donald has provided the public with several different reasons why his wife has rarely joined him on the campaign trail this time around, but not supporting him in court takes the peculiarity of her nonattendance to the next level. Her absence was especially noteworthy since Donald arrived alongside his aide, Margo Martin, per X, formerly known as Twitter.
It doesn't come as a huge surprise that Melania may be too upset about the case to be there to support her husband. After all, the $130,000 hush money in question was allegedly issued to Stormy Daniels in order to cover up the affair she claims they had in 2006 – right after Melania gave birth to her and Donald's son, Barron Trump. Yet, for this to outweigh her desire to help Donald (who has denied an affair with Daniels) save face in front of the whole world shows how at odds the couple may really be.
Melania may be too embarrassed to attend court
Melania Trump's former aide, Stephanie Grisham, recently claimed that Donald Trump's hush money case is, in fact, rocking their marriage in an interview with CNN. And, Donald's day in court without the support of his wife drives this point home further. According to Grisham, this case is "very personal to" Donald, calling it an "embarrassment to him with his family, and more importantly with his wife, Melania." Grisham knows this first-hand after being by Melania's side when Stormy Daniels first came out with her statements about Donald. "She didn't take it lightly at all," Grisham said. "We went to the State of the Union separately. She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man. She's a very independent and strong woman."
This makes it seem as though Melania is choosing to stay out of the limelight during this time, not only because her husband's actions have upset her, but also because she may not believe he is innocent. Grisham's remarks are in-line with what a source told People in 2023 about Melania's attitude towards the whole situation: "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned." According to them, resentment over the scandal has been stirring for several years and Melania "doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight."
Melania has notably been absent from court throughout her husband's many other recent legal woes. Still, she's publicly shown support for him in other ways, notably joining him at a campaign fundraiser on April 6 where her ensemble marked a rare fashion misstep for the normally stylish former first lady.