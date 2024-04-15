Melania's Absence From Trump Criminal Trial Doesn't Help Rumblings About Their Marriage

More than a few recent occurrences have been seen by the public as signs that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage is on the rocks. The former first lady's absence from court during her husband's hush-money trial may be the most damning yet. Per the Daily Beast, when Donald headed to court on Monday, April 15, someone in the room yelled the question on everyone's minds: "Where's Melania?" Donald did not have an answer, which made the bad optics even worse.

Donald has provided the public with several different reasons why his wife has rarely joined him on the campaign trail this time around, but not supporting him in court takes the peculiarity of her nonattendance to the next level. Her absence was especially noteworthy since Donald arrived alongside his aide, Margo Martin, per X, formerly known as Twitter.

It doesn't come as a huge surprise that Melania may be too upset about the case to be there to support her husband. After all, the $130,000 hush money in question was allegedly issued to Stormy Daniels in order to cover up the affair she claims they had in 2006 – right after Melania gave birth to her and Donald's son, Barron Trump. Yet, for this to outweigh her desire to help Donald (who has denied an affair with Daniels) save face in front of the whole world shows how at odds the couple may really be.