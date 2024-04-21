Why Heather Rae El Moussa's House Hunters: All Stars Appearance Was An HGTV First

HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's relationship went public in 2019. Since then, they've made a number of TV appearances together, even participating in a wedding special for HGTV titled "Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do." Most notably, they have a show on HGTV called "The Flipping El Moussas" where they combine their talents to complete exciting house flips. Heather has reality TV experience of her own, thanks to her tenure on Netflix's "Selling Sunset," which follows real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group. In an episode of "House Hunters: All Stars" that aired in April 2024, Heather made her first HGTV appearance without Tarek.

"House Hunters: All Stars" features a new HGTV star each episode. In the Season 1 episode titled "From Inland to the Beach," Heather worked with Elizabeth and Richie to match them up with their dream beachfront home in California. The couple has three children — an adult son and two younger kids who live at home. Elizabeth and Richie's goal was to move closer to the water and their son's family, now that they are grandparents to his daughter. Besides a few brief clips from "The Flipping El Moussas" that played in the episode, Tarek didn't make an appearance.

However, Tarek wasn't completely M.I.A. during Heather's "House Hunters" shoot. He appeared in some behind-the-scenes content that Heather shared on Instagram. One brief clip showed Tarek and Heather embracing when the show's cameras weren't rolling.