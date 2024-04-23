Why HGTV's Drew And Jonathan Scott Are Jealous Of Their Older Brother J.D.

Jonathan and Drew Scott are two of the most successful TV renovation stars of recent years, landing on the list of HGTV's wealthiest hosts. Headlining shows like "Property Brothers" and "Brother vs. Brother," they have become a staple of the network as a realtor-contractor duo. Even so, the Scott twins have revealed that they're actually jealous of the lesser-known property brother, J.D. Scott.

"J.D. is like the Brad Pitt of the family," Drew said during a "Today" interview. "He's older but he looks younger, he's better looking. Darn him and his good genes!" (per People). Though the oldest Scott brother largely resembles his siblings, the twins lightheartedly claim he's the best-looking of the bunch. As Drew jokingly told ET, "Much like Harry Potter, we kept J.D. under the stairs [as] we didn't want him to overshadow us."

Long-time fans of the Property Brothers will recognize J.D. from his many appearances on his siblings' shows. In addition to working as a contractor on their various series, he and his now-wife Annalee Belle received their very own renovation on an episode of "Property Brothers: Forever Home."