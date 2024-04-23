Why HGTV's Drew And Jonathan Scott Are Jealous Of Their Older Brother J.D.
Jonathan and Drew Scott are two of the most successful TV renovation stars of recent years, landing on the list of HGTV's wealthiest hosts. Headlining shows like "Property Brothers" and "Brother vs. Brother," they have become a staple of the network as a realtor-contractor duo. Even so, the Scott twins have revealed that they're actually jealous of the lesser-known property brother, J.D. Scott.
"J.D. is like the Brad Pitt of the family," Drew said during a "Today" interview. "He's older but he looks younger, he's better looking. Darn him and his good genes!" (per People). Though the oldest Scott brother largely resembles his siblings, the twins lightheartedly claim he's the best-looking of the bunch. As Drew jokingly told ET, "Much like Harry Potter, we kept J.D. under the stairs [as] we didn't want him to overshadow us."
Long-time fans of the Property Brothers will recognize J.D. from his many appearances on his siblings' shows. In addition to working as a contractor on their various series, he and his now-wife Annalee Belle received their very own renovation on an episode of "Property Brothers: Forever Home."
J.D. Scott's good looks led to a unique job
Jonathan and Drew Scott jokingly claim that their brother's attractiveness has the potential to outshine their success, but J.D. Scott's appearance did him to a unique job. Years ago, the contractor worked in Las Vegas as an Adam Lambert impersonator, a fun fact that he opened up about on Instagram.
"If you can believe it, these were my work clothes at my first job in Las Vegas," he captioned a throwback photo of him and his dad in a casino. "I was a celebrity impersonator. Now I just impersonate myself. Btw Dad, I can get you a pair of the leopard print pants too." The snapshot shows J.D. with a low-buttoned black shirt, dark eye-makeup, knee-high boots, and a modern, Lambert-style pompadour, making for a pretty killer impersonation.
Back in 2014, J.D. uploaded a video to Facebook of him performing as Lambert alongside P!nk impersonator Lana Reiss. In the caption, J.D. explains that it was Reiss' final show as the pop singer, as well as one of his last at The Imperial Palace. The two perform a duet of "Whataya Want From Me," a song that both musicians sang. Other than his Lambert gig, J.D. also worked as a David Bowie impersonator for a time.
Now he's part of the HGTV family
While J.D. Scott's good looks first lent themselves to a gig as an Adam Lambert impersonator, he hasn't left the entertainment business in the years since. You can sometimes catch the oldest Scott brother working as a contractor/builder on his brothers' shows, but he is also a behind-the-scenes reporter for HGTV. He's produced content for "Brother vs. Brother" while also interviewing stars like Chip and Joanna Gaines and Scott McGillivray.
"We're a performing family. Our parents were the same and I think that's why we have so much fun working together," Drew Scott told ET about his brothers. "The three of us are thick as thieves." J.D. also does plenty of work behind the scenes. Back in 2002, he co-founded Dividian Production Group with his brothers, an entertainment company that has since become Scott Brothers Global. In addition to contributing to the brothers' social media brand, he's worked as a writer and producer for the company.
While Jonathan and Drew Scott might be jealous of their older brother's good looks, we can't see the two twins being outshone as HGTV royalty anytime soon.