Hallmark's When Calls The Heart Got A Creative Jump-Start From A New Showrunner
Even though the Hallmark Channel will always be known for delivering some of the most heartwarming holiday-themed stories, the network is making history with another fan-favorite project. "When Calls the Heart," Hallmark's longest-running series, made its highly anticipated return to screens in April 2024 with its 11th season, and it was no small feat.
The period drama premiered in 2014 and follows Elizabeth Thatcher (played by Erin Krakow, who is part of the series' original cast), a wealthy 20th-century woman who moved to a small mining town to teach. As she navigated life's ups and downs throughout the years, the show's narrative started to feel like it was approaching its natural end. However, "When Calls the Heart" got an unexpected creative jump-start from a new showrunner, as revealed by one of the cast members.
Kavan Smith, who joined the beloved Hallmark series in 2015 as Leland Coulter, the town's sawmill owner, thinks the series got a fresh start when Lindsay Sturman joined the team in Season 10. "I think there was an expectation when our new showrunner came on that a lot of storylines were tying up," Smith said during an appearance on the "Suspenders Unbuttoned" podcast. However, Sturman took a different approach, offering fans more to look forward to.
Kavan Smith thinks the beloved show is off to 'a new start'
When Lindsay Sturman stepped into the role of showrunner for "What Calls the Heart," Kavan Smith didn't expect her to shake up the storyline as much as she did. "Now we've opened Pandora's Box again, and I think that there [are] all sorts of new directions," the actor said of Season 11 on the "Suspenders Unbuttoned" podcast. "There's a lot of things that are happening that are [kind of] unexpected, and I feel like it's, in a way, a new start for the show."
It's important to note that Sturman didn't make any changes in direction singlehandedly. One of the series creators, Brian Bird, explained in an interview with JLJ Media that all creative decisions require approval from a group of people, including "writers, producers, the network, and the cast."
Without giving anything away for those who haven't tuned in yet, there appears to be some minor drama unfolding among some of the main characters, and it is not headed in the direction most were hoping for. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Erin Krakow noted that her character Elizabeth Thatcher had an emotionally hard time in Season 10, adding that Season 11 is more focused on the teacher enjoying life. However, this doesn't mean the audience isn't in for an exciting journey. "We're breathing new life into Elizabeth and into the fabric of the town in various ways," Krakow emphasized.
Fans are divided on the plot changes in Season 11
Whatever direction "When Calls the Heart" takes on, the cast remains committed to the series' loyal fanbase — affectionately known as "Hearties" — and their best interests. In 2023, Erin Krakow credited "Hearties" for keeping "When Calls the Heart" on the air in an interview with TV Insider, and added, "The show has changed and grown a lot since [Season 1]. But looking back, I just feel a lot of pride to be a part of it."
While Kavan Smith is also eager to keep fans happy, the actor sees the potential in switching things up. On the "Suspenders Unbuttoned" podcast, he emphasized the benefits of giving the storyline a bit of a stir after a decade on the screen, suggesting it could spark interest for new viewers to tune in.
However, the plot tweaks made in Season 11 appear to have divided the "Hearties." Even before the season premiered, fans took to Krakow's Instagram account to share their dissatisfaction with the announced departures from her character's established traits. As Season 11 continues to shock some seasoned viewers, others love the new creative direction. Hallmark's official Instagram is receiving praise for refreshing the series' narrative, proving that not being entirely predictable can pay off even for the Hallmark Channel.