Hallmark's When Calls The Heart Got A Creative Jump-Start From A New Showrunner

Even though the Hallmark Channel will always be known for delivering some of the most heartwarming holiday-themed stories, the network is making history with another fan-favorite project. "When Calls the Heart," Hallmark's longest-running series, made its highly anticipated return to screens in April 2024 with its 11th season, and it was no small feat.

The period drama premiered in 2014 and follows Elizabeth Thatcher (played by Erin Krakow, who is part of the series' original cast), a wealthy 20th-century woman who moved to a small mining town to teach. As she navigated life's ups and downs throughout the years, the show's narrative started to feel like it was approaching its natural end. However, "When Calls the Heart" got an unexpected creative jump-start from a new showrunner, as revealed by one of the cast members.

Kavan Smith, who joined the beloved Hallmark series in 2015 as Leland Coulter, the town's sawmill owner, thinks the series got a fresh start when Lindsay Sturman joined the team in Season 10. "I think there was an expectation when our new showrunner came on that a lot of storylines were tying up," Smith said during an appearance on the "Suspenders Unbuttoned" podcast. However, Sturman took a different approach, offering fans more to look forward to.