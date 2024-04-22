Is Ivanka Trump In Her Tortured Poets Era? New Post Reveals Her Hidden Writing Talent

Ever since her dad Donald Trump was voted out of office in 2020, Ivanka Trump has been living a very un-political life. Happily ensconced in Palm Beach with husband Jared Kushner and their three children, the former first daughter has spent her time doing charity work, attending social events with friends including Kim Kardashian, and taking her family on fun adventures like ski trips and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. But who knew Ivanka also had literary skills? A new Instagram post suggests she's entering her own Taylor Swift "Tortured Poets Department" era.

On April 20, Ivanka shared photos of a recent trip she and Jared took to Utah, along with a poem inspired by the beautiful scenery: "Strums of heartstrings blend with the wise wind's hum/A verse on the breeze, where the endless roads run/In this quiet kingdom of stone and sun/Her spirit's verse is a melody spun." The post got nearly 100,000 likes, plus lots of commentary on the verse. A follower wrote, "Who authored the poem? It's nice." Ivanka confirmed, "[M]e. thank you!", adding a cowboy emoji for emphasis. Fans were quick to rave: "Copyright it if you haven't already." "I love it! Please share more! You've got talent." "It is lovely! Would make nice lyrics to a song." "It's very good! GODSPEED AND GOD BLESS."

Also chiming in was Ivanka's future sister-in-law. Kimberly Guilfoyle, engaged to Donald Trump Jr., who responded, "Gorgeous!" with heart and flame emojis. But the most flattering response came from a fellow poet.