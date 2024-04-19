Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Era, Explained

A new Taylor Swift era is officially upon us. The superstar debuted her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," at midnight on April 19, 2024, marking a new cycle in her career. Just hours after the release, Swift surprised fans by dropping an additional 16 tracks titled "The Anthology," effectively turning "TTPD" into a double album and likely sending Swifties into cardiac arrest.

If you're new to Swift, the singer is famous for complementing every new album with a distinct visual aesthetic and overall concept. For example, Swift's "folklore" Era embraced a soft, melancholic vibe with elements of the cottage core aesthetic interwoven into the narrative. In contrast, Swift's "Reputation" Era was characterized by the idea of revenge, heaps of symbolism, and a good-girl-gone-bad feel, both in her music and public persona.

On X, formerly Twitter, Swift described "TTPD" as "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time — one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure." Leaning into the poetic expression from the get-go, it's clear that saying what's in her heart in a dramatic way as never before will be central to Swift's new style. If you're not convinced, we suggest listening to any of the brilliantly executed 31 tracks. Filled with Easter eggs, red herrings, and nods at real-life poets, Swift knocked the poetic symbolism out of the park with "TTPD."