Why Sharon Osbourne Once Described Her Marriage To Husband Ozzy As Dangerous
Sharon Osbourne's compellingly chaotic relationship with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has caught the attention of movie studios. In October 2021, Variety reported that Sony was joining forces with Polygram Entertainment and Osbourne Media to craft a film about the iconic couple's longstanding romance. "Billy Elliot" writer Lee Hall was tapped to tackle the script, with Sharon informing the outlet that she was stoked about all the impressive creative minds attached.
She also explained how they make their four-decade-long marriage work: "Our relationship at times was often wild, insane, and dangerous, but it was our undying love that kept us together." Sharon's description of their messy marriage couldn't have been more accurate given its frequently toxic nature. The future spouses reportedly met in 1970 when she was 18, and her dad was working as a manager for Ozzy's legendary metal band, Black Sabbath. However, their romantic connection didn't spark until 1979, when the rock star was reportedly kicked out of the band over his ongoing substance abuse issues.
Later that same year, Sharon began working as his manager, and they also started seeing each other. At the time, Ozzy was still married to Thelma Riley, and they only divorced in 1982. A few months after it was finalized, the rocker tied the knot with Sharon. For the next couple of years, everything seemed to be going well for the couple as they welcomed their three children, Aimee, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne. However, things took a dark turn in 1989, when the "Paranoid" singer attempted to take his wife's life.
Sharon Osbourne didn't press charges against her husband for trying to kill her
In his 2020 documentary, "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne," the iconic rock star recalled that he had taken a myriad of drugs on the night he tried to kill his wife, Sharon Osbourne. The former co-host of "The Talk" felt that tensions were running high that night because they had been fighting a lot. After she tucked their kids into bed, it was just the two of them, with Sharon recalling that her husband was so out of his mind that she didn't even recognize him anymore. She also had an eerie feeling because Ozzy appeared vaguely settled when he usually had an off-the-rails persona while high on drugs.
Eventually, the Black Sabbath frontman turned to her and delivered some bone-chilling words, which she shared: "We've come to a decision that you've got to die." Sharon continued, "He was calm — very, very calm — and he lunged across at me. I felt the stuff on the table and felt the panic button and just pressed it," (via Business Insider). Fortunately, the police got there in time and saved the mother-of-three's life.
The heavy metal singer claimed that he had no memories of the night in question when he woke up in jail and only learned about it through a police officer. Ultimately, Sharon dropped the charges, and Ozzy went to rehab for six months. The British TV personality admitted that while her husband was away she considered leaving him but ultimately ached to see Ozzy again. When he returned, the rocker was a changed man. Sadly, as we know now, it didn't last long.
Ozzy Osbourne cheated on his wife multiple times
In May 2016, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne separated after over 30 years of marriage. The "No More Tears" hitmaker subsequently released a statement to Us Weekly confessing that he had cheated on his wife with multiple women over the years. Ozzy also acknowledged that he was dealing with sex addiction and was in treatment to better his condition. Ultimately, the volatile couple decided they couldn't be apart for long and rekindled their romance around July of that same year.
While Sharon made it through the cheating scandal in one piece, it wasn't an easy feat. According to The Mirror, in 2024, the mother-of-three revealed onstage that her husband openly had groupies throughout their relationship, but she generally paid them no mind. However, Sharon was bothered when Ozzy developed an emotional connection with one of the women he cheated with. The TV personality even attempted suicide after learning of her husband's infidelity, but thankfully her maid noticed before it was too late.
Although the Osbournes' relationship was unquestionably dangerous at times, there was even more going on behind the scenes. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2021, Sharon bragged, "Our fights were legendary because we would beat the s*** out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run." She added that in their youth the couple had grown accustomed to their toxic relationship because it protected them from the rest of the world. However, as Sharon and Ozzy grew older, they started feeling disgusted by their actions and worked towards bettering themselves instead. As of this writing, they're still married.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).