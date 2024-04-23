Why Sharon Osbourne Once Described Her Marriage To Husband Ozzy As Dangerous

In May 2016, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne separated after over 30 years of marriage. The "No More Tears" hitmaker subsequently released a statement to Us Weekly confessing that he had cheated on his wife with multiple women over the years. Ozzy also acknowledged that he was dealing with sex addiction and was in treatment to better his condition. Ultimately, the volatile couple decided they couldn't be apart for long and rekindled their romance around July of that same year.

While Sharon made it through the cheating scandal in one piece, it wasn't an easy feat. According to The Mirror, in 2024, the mother-of-three revealed onstage that her husband openly had groupies throughout their relationship, but she generally paid them no mind. However, Sharon was bothered when Ozzy developed an emotional connection with one of the women he cheated with. The TV personality even attempted suicide after learning of her husband's infidelity, but thankfully her maid noticed before it was too late.

Although the Osbournes' relationship was unquestionably dangerous at times, there was even more going on behind the scenes. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2021, Sharon bragged, "Our fights were legendary because we would beat the s*** out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run." She added that in their youth the couple had grown accustomed to their toxic relationship because it protected them from the rest of the world. However, as Sharon and Ozzy grew older, they started feeling disgusted by their actions and worked towards bettering themselves instead. As of this writing, they're still married.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).