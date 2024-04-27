What The Olsen Twins' Lesser-Known Siblings Have Been Up To Out Of The Spotlight
For some, it may be surprising that the Olsen family extends beyond the three big names. In Jarnette and David Olsen's longstanding marriage, they welcomed four children: James, Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen. The spouses went their separate ways around 1996, and David tied the knot with McKenzie Olsen later that year. Then, David and McKenzie had Courtney and Jake Olsen. The lesser-known Olsen siblings have mostly stayed out of the limelight, and for a while, it seemed like the "WandaVision" star also wasn't interested in showbiz.
In Elizabeth's 2021 Glamour interview, she recalled that she started auditioning for roles when she was around ten. However, she found that the auditions prevented her from pursuing her other passions, so she gave up her dreams of acting. The "Avengers: Endgame" actor also shared that she was wary of nepotism from a young age, noting, "I thought 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],' for some reason," she continued. "I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age."
Ultimately, she vowed that if she acted again, she would go by her first and middle name: Elizabeth Chase. However, her famous sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, quit acting in 2006 to build their successful fashion brand, The Row. Still, the twins helped shape Elizabeth's acting career. While the lowkey Olsen siblings haven't found the same level of success, they all seem to be quietly thriving in their own ways.
Trent Olsen has worked as a writer
The eldest Olsen sibling, James "Trent" Olsen, was born in 1984. Based on his social media profiles, he seems to go by his middle name. While Trent didn't seriously pursue acting into adulthood, he made a few appearances in Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies in the 90s. However, he appears to have a passion for cinema because he went on to write two short films: "Rambler" and "Leaving Yellowstone." Trent also lent his writing talents to the 2009 TV movie "Model Behavior."
He also worked at John Carpenter and his wife, Sandy King's comic book company, Storm King Productions. Trent appears to have many talents as he worked on several comics of the "Asylum" series during his two years at the company. Trent acted as an editor-in-chief for a panel about going against the grain in Hollywood at Los Angeles Comic Con. In 2017, Trent's family grew by one with the addition of his adorable pup, Huxley Boneshire Olsen.
A 2023 Instagram post revealed he had found new love with his old friend, Alexis. The message also featured a heartfelt shoutout thanking her for all the happiness she brought into his life. Despite living a normal life, Trent was still the subject of a false rumor when the Olsen twins released their fragrance line, Elizabeth & James. While many initially believed the name was a combination of Trent's first name and Elizabeth Olsen, the twins told USA Today it was a happy coincidence because they simply picked a name that appealed to multiple genders.
Courtney and Jake Olsen are incredibly supportive of their sisters' careers
David Olsen and McKenzie Olsen welcomed their first child, Courtney Taylor Olsen, in 1997 and their second, Jake Olsen, in 1998. Courtney hasn't set foot in Hollywood but has jet-setted around the world with her friends. When she's not traveling with her besties, she's off having adventures with her beau, whom she has been dating since around 2016. Courtney also takes every chance to support her half-sister, Elizabeth Olsen.
In 2018, she shared a snap of herself posing with an "Avengers: Infinity War" poster with a sweet caption, "Just admiring my badass of a sister." Likewise, in 2022, she showed up to the premiere of "Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness" with her beau and her brother. While Jake has never appeared on the big screen, he has lent his talents to smaller projects. In 2022, he worked as an assistant director and an actor in a music video.
Jake went on to play the part of a caveman in an ad for Driply Coffee. He has also collaborated on short-form comedy content with up-and-coming creators. When he spoke to Runway in 2016, he shared how growing up in a big family had positively impacted him. "In a family of six kids, you learn it's not always about you. I love every chaotic moment I have when my family is all together. It's a lot more normal than you would think," he explained. "We all support each other's dreams" (via People).