What The Olsen Twins' Lesser-Known Siblings Have Been Up To Out Of The Spotlight

For some, it may be surprising that the Olsen family extends beyond the three big names. In Jarnette and David Olsen's longstanding marriage, they welcomed four children: James, Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen. The spouses went their separate ways around 1996, and David tied the knot with McKenzie Olsen later that year. Then, David and McKenzie had Courtney and Jake Olsen. The lesser-known Olsen siblings have mostly stayed out of the limelight, and for a while, it seemed like the "WandaVision" star also wasn't interested in showbiz.

In Elizabeth's 2021 Glamour interview, she recalled that she started auditioning for roles when she was around ten. However, she found that the auditions prevented her from pursuing her other passions, so she gave up her dreams of acting. The "Avengers: Endgame" actor also shared that she was wary of nepotism from a young age, noting, "I thought 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],' for some reason," she continued. "I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age."

Ultimately, she vowed that if she acted again, she would go by her first and middle name: Elizabeth Chase. However, her famous sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, quit acting in 2006 to build their successful fashion brand, The Row. Still, the twins helped shape Elizabeth's acting career. While the lowkey Olsen siblings haven't found the same level of success, they all seem to be quietly thriving in their own ways.