All Of The Drama Behind The Scenes Of HGTV's Rock The Block, Explained

Since it debuted in 2019, the star-studded cast of "Rock the Block" has shared some truths about competing on the show. While Allison Victoria has talked about the grueling time frames and Mina Starsiak Hawk shared the twist that most surprised her, nothing has been quite as explosive as comments made by power couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas about their experience on Season 5 of the series. Bynum and Thomas, who normally star on "Bargain Block," make up one of the four sets of returning "Rock the Block" competitors to battle it out through Season 5, which began airing in March 2024.

Things began to heat up after the premiere of episode 6 on April 8, 2024, with both HGTV stars taking to Instagram to share their disappointment at not winning the episode's challenge. Bynum, in his April 9 post, acknowledged that many online fans seemingly thought they deserved to win, but Thomas took things further by questioning the legitimacy of the judging. While most episodes see surprise guest judges evaluating the finished spaces, Episode 6 changed things up by having each team rate one another's work.

"Was there some low balling going on?" Thomas wrote in his now-deleted post from April 11. "Keith and I decided to judge very fairly because it's the right thing to do, plus we didn't trust production at all (the lead producers are professional liars and manipulators but that's a story for another day lol). But did the other teams reciprocate that, and if so, which ones? We'll never know!" (via Heavy).