Former HGTV Star Charles 'Todd' Hill's Legal Troubles, Explained

Charles Hill, known as Todd, a former HGTV star, has had his fair share of legal troubles after his departure from the network's "Flip It to Win It." Hill, who appeared on 13 episodes of the bingeworthy HGTV show in 2014, largely remained out of the spotlight after leaving the cast, which hasn't stopped him from getting into some serious trouble with the law.

According to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney of Santa Clara County, Hill won't be flipping houses anytime soon. He has been sentenced to four years in county jail for perpetrating "real estate and financial fraud against 11 victims," with a court order requiring him to compensate the injured parties with approximately $10 million. The disgraced TV personality also got 10 years of probation.

The concept of "Flip It to Win It," which made Hill a recognizable face in the real estate business, involved purchasing abandoned properties, renovating them, and reselling them for profit. However, Hill appears to have taken advantage of the show's model after his HGTV stint was over. He continued working in the real estate realm and operated under SVHOME, a real estate company, but it remains unclear if he used it as a front in his fraud scheme.