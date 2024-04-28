Margareta Of Romania: All About King Charles' Distant Cousin And Close Friend

The British royal family is far and away the most famous royal family of Europe, but they are by no means the continent's only royal family. And although the Windsors are supremely interesting, there are a number of other royal families with their own fascinating histories. Take, for instance, the untold truth of the Dutch royal family. Or the real story behind Monaco's royal family. Or the enduring, albeit complicated, legacy of Romania's royal family.

The Romanian monarchy was technically abolished in the late 1940s, but the descendants of the Romanian royal family are still high-profile figures today. Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, is a key player.

Despite being a prominent figure in Eastern Europe and having an important influence on her home country, Margareta is not as well known in the United States, even among those who are familiar with royal families across the world. But given her connection to the British royal family, her unreal biography, and her continued humanitarian efforts, Margareta of Romania deserves a little more recognition. An educated, savvy woman who was there without question when her country needed her most, Margareta is a woman worth studying and emulating. Here's what you need to know about Margareta of Romania.