A Comprehensive Guide To The Royal Families Of Europe
A comprehensive guide to the royal families of Europe wouldn't be complete without the extravagant, the scandalous, and the utterly enthralling. Brace yourselves, for within the hallowed halls of regality lie tales of intrigue, romance, and more drama than a season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise."
We'll start our journey with none other than the British monarchy, the reigning champions of pomp and circumstance. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure, dubbed "Megxit" by the British press, to the real-life fairytale of Prince William and Princess Catherine, the House of Windsor has provided the world with several stories to gossip about over afternoon tea. Across the English Channel lies the captivating realm of the Spanish royal family, where scandals are as plentiful as tapas on a Madrid street corner. Who could forget the scandalous affairs of King Juan Carlos I or the infamous elephant-hunting trip that landed him in hot water?
Meanwhile, in the fairytale kingdom of Denmark, King Frederik X's wild antics in his youth gave tabloids plenty to talk about before settling down with the lovely Queen Mary. Moreover, let's not overlook the Dutch royal family, where Queen Beatrix abdicated the throne to her son, King Willem-Alexander, after a three-decade reign. And what would a comprehensive guide to European royalty be without a nod to the dramatic shenanigans of Monaco's Grimaldi family? Whether you're a history buff, a gossip enthusiast, or simply a fan of opulent palaces, there's something for everyone in this royal roundup.
United Kingdom (House of Windsor)
When most people hear "the royal family," only one comes to mind: The British royal family. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose final moments were shrouded in solemnity and reflection, the world witnessed the historic coronation of King Charles III.
The modern era of the United Kingdom's royal lineage unfolded with the union of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947. Her reign, spanning an unprecedented 70 years, witnessed a tapestry of weddings, divorces, death, and the arrival of new heirs. With the ascension of King Charles III to the throne, a select few now support him. Among these companions is Camilla, Queen Consort, who has finally found favor with the British public after years of bad press due to her affair with Charles while he was married to Princess Diana.
His son, Prince William, and his esteemed consort, Princess Catherine, met at St. Andrews University in Scotland when they were studying on the same course and later became roommates. They married in a real-life fairytale in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Their children, Prince George (heir to the throne), Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will carry the Windsor name into the future. We can't forget to mention Charles' other son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have elected to carve out their own destiny beyond the gilded confines of royal tradition, or as the British press would call it, "Megxit."
Spain (House of Bourbon)
King Juan Carlos I of Spain assumed the throne in 1975, reigning for a span of 39 years. In 2012, the king found himself embroiled in a scandal surrounding his elephant-hunting trip to Botswana. The controversial excursion came to light after he suffered a hip injury and required immediate medical attention, leading to public scrutiny over the extravagance of such a trip during Spain's economic downturn. The incident sparked questions about the judgment and ethical conduct of the monarch, leading to his abdication in 2014. In 2020, he opted for self-imposed exile from Spain amidst allegations of tax irregularities. This prompted King Felipe VI to disclaim his father's inheritance, leading to the cessation of Juan Carlos' pension.
Following nearly five decades of King Juan Carlos' rule, his abdication opened the door for his sole heir, King Felipe VI, to ascend as the sovereign ruler. King Felipe's coronation took place in June 2014, with Queen Letizia and their two daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía of Spain, standing alongside him.
Since the proclamation of King Felipe, royal observers have witnessed the gradual maturation of the two princesses from childhood to adolescence. In 2023, the Royal House of Spain made a public announcement that Princess Leonor would commence a three-year military training regimen. Beyond the present monarch and his family, the Spanish royal household extends to encompass Felipe's two elder sisters along with their collective brood of six offspring.
Sweden (House of Bernadotte)
Sweden operates under a democratic parliamentary system, with King Carl XVI Gustaf marking his 50th year on the throne in 2023. In Thomas Sjöberg's biography "The Reluctant Monarch," allegations about Carl XVI's early reign were made, claiming he attended sex parties at a Stockholm nightclub owned by ex-gangster Mille Marković. According to The Telegraph, he later offered a payment of £200,000 to get Marković to retract his claims.
A significant move came in 2019 when the king revoked the royal titles of most of his grandchildren, reserving such status solely for Crown Princess Victoria's children. Princess Victoria became heir apparent at the age of 2 when a Swedish law was amended to allow female heirs to ascend the throne — overriding the supposed heir apparent at the time, her brother Prince Carl Philip. Victoria's marriage to Prince Daniel in 2010 marked a significant moment, and they later went on to have two children. Princess Madeleine's marriage to Christopher O'Neill saw them eventually settling in Florida. O'Neill's decision to forgo Swedish citizenship, a prerequisite for royal titles, meant he didn't become a prince.
Meanwhile, Prince Carl Philip married Princess Sofia in 2015 and has 3 sons. Sofia Hellqvist, a former finalist on the reality show "Paradise Hotel," had a controversial background that included racy photo shoots, one of which featured her topless with a python. Her past in reality TV and provocative modeling stirred rumors and presented challenges for the king and queen to accept.
Netherlands (House of Orange-Nassau)
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands married in February 2002. However, their wedding was somewhat overshadowed by the absence of Queen Máxima's father, Jorge Zorreguieta, due to his controversial past as a government official during Argentina's military dictatorship. General Jorge Rafael Videla, serving as the head of the military and a key figure in Argentina's right-wing junta, is infamous for his leadership during a dark era in the country's history. The Dutch parliament scrutinized Máxima's father's past before approving the marriage.
Willem-Alexander and Máxima went on to have their first daughter in 2003, in The Hague. Officially known as Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria, she carries the titles of Princess of the Netherlands and Princess of Oranje-Nassau. As the daughter of the reigning monarch, Princess Amalia holds the esteemed position of first in line to the Dutch throne. Princess Amalia is accompanied by her two younger sisters, Princesses Alexia and Princesses Ariane, born in 2005 and 2007 respectively.
While the Dutch royal family is usually in favor of the Dutch public, an ill-timed holiday to Greece in October 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic saw major criticism. Willem-Alexander admitted that the holiday was a grave misjudgment on his part. Compounding the controversy, a year later, the royal family organized a lavish celebration for Crown Princess Amalia's 18th birthday, exceeding the permissible gathering size under COVID regulations.
Denmark (House of Glücksburg)
Queen Margrethe II's surprise announcement of her impending abdication on New Year's Eve 2023 sent shockwaves across the globe. As Europe's longest-reigning monarch, her decision to step down after more than seven decades on the throne marked a historic moment for Denmark. Abdications are exceedingly rare in Danish history, with the last one occurring almost 900 years ago, adding to the significance of the event. King Frederik X's coronation took place in January 2024 amidst joyous scenes in Copenhagen. Additionally, Frederik's eldest son, Christian, ascended to the position of Crown Prince Christian, solidifying his status as the heir apparent.
However, the timing of Margrethe's announcement raised eyebrows, particularly in light of the swirling rumors surrounding her son Frederik. In October 2023, just months before the abdication announcement, Frederik found himself embroiled in controversy during a private visit to Madrid. Per the Daily Mail, photographs published by the Spanish tabloid Lecturas depicted King Frederik with Genoveva Casanova, a Mexican socialite, leading to allegations of an affair.
This scandal wasn't the first to rock the Danish royal family. In 2022, Queen Margrethe made headlines when she decided to strip the prince and princess titles from four of her grandchildren, the offspring of her second son, Prince Joachim. This decision sparked public debate and drew criticism from Prince Joachim and his ex-wife, Countess Alexandra, who aired their grievances in the press. Despite the controversies, King Frederik and Queen Mary publicly supported Queen Margrethe's actions, signaling a united front.
Belgium (House of Belgium)
King Philippe has been head of the Belgian throne since 2013 following his father King Albert II's abdication. King Philippe's marriage to Queen Mathilde in 1999 marked a significant moment as she became the first Belgian queen native to the country. The royal couple is blessed with four children, comprising two sons and two daughters. Of notable mention is Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, the eldest and heir to the throne.
In 2020, the Belgian monarchy made headlines with the revelation surrounding Princess Delphine's paternity. Despite contentious legal battles, the royal lovechild of King Albert succeeded in establishing her royal lineage, officially earning the title of "princess" and acknowledgment of her royal parentage. The 2020 paternity test uncovered one of the most significant royal scandals in recent memory, confirming King Albert II's extramarital affair with Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, resulting in Delphine's birth.
On a separate note, Prince Laurent of Belgium has faced scrutiny and investigation over financial improprieties. In 2016, it was revealed that he was ordered to pay back €16,000 for claiming groceries and school fees as well as a ski holiday as state expenses. The financial scandals continued, and in 2023 allegations of fraud and extortion surfaced, particularly concerning his involvement with businesses linked to Libya. The prince's financial dealings raised questions about his conduct and integrity, drawing attention to the complexities surrounding the Belgian royal family's public image and responsibilities.
Norway (House of Glücksburg)
King Harald V ascended to the Norwegian throne on January 17, 1991, and together with his wife Queen Sonja, underwent a consecration ceremony at Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim on June 23, 1991.
Following in the line of succession is Crown Prince Haakon, the only son of King Harald and Queen Sonja. In 2001, he wed Crown Princess Mette-Marit, a union that garnered attention due to Mette-Marit's unconventional past. Having been a single mother and a former participant in Norway's party scene, Mette-Marit defied the expectations of a traditional royal bride. Despite the challenges, Mette-Marit publicly addressed her past in a press conference in August 2001, expressing remorse and seeking forgiveness. The couple persevered, raising two children together: Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, in addition to Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby.
In another twist, Princess Märtha Louise sparked controversy with her relationship announcement in 2019. She revealed her partnership with Shaman Durek Verrett, an American spiritual guru. In 2023, Durek and Märtha announced their engagement, sparking a notable response from King Harald. He declared that his daughter would be prohibited from leveraging her royal title in any business ventures with her partner. Durek himself faced significant backlash over controversial remarks suggesting that suicidal people are influenced by evil spirits. Märtha's personal history involving the tragic suicide of her former husband and father to her three children, Ari Behn, added further fuel to the controversy.
Monaco (House of Grimaldi)
Prince Albert II stands at the helm of the Monégasque royal family, assuming the role of the reigning monarch after the death of his father Prince Rainier III. His mother, the iconic Grace Kelly died in a car accident in September 1982, shocking the world.
Albert married Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer in July 2011, though her tears on their wedding day and rumors of her being a runaway bride cast a shadow over the proceedings. In November 2021, reports emerged stating that Princess Charlene sought medical treatment outside Monaco shortly after returning from a six-month stay in South Africa. During her time in South Africa, she underwent multiple surgeries to address an ear, nose, and throat infection. Her extended absence from Monaco resulted in her missing her 10th wedding anniversary with Prince Albert, sparking rumors and speculations regarding the state of their marriage and the severity of her medical condition. Despite the couple's consistent denial of any marital issues portrayed in tabloids, their occasional awkward public appearances have contributed to the ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.
In February 2024, Albert's niece Charlotte Casiraghi separated from her husband Dimitri Rassam according to several media outlets. However, per People, French publication Le Figaro has claimed the couple has not confirmed the split yet. Another French publication, Voici, was the first to report on the rumors, claiming Dimitri's work schedule had caused significant issues in the marriage.
Luxembourg (House of Nassau-Weilburg)
The Luxembourg royal family, headed by Grand Duke Henri, occupies a central position in the country's constitutional monarchy. Grand Duke Henri ascended to the throne in 2000, succeeding his father, Grand Duke Jean. He is married to Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, and together they have five children, including the heir to the throne, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume.
Per the Daily Mail, Maria Teresa stirred up some controversy in 2023 when reports emerged in the Luxembourg publication, Lëtzebuerger Land, that she had been rude to her staff, leading to altercations and forcing the Prime Minister to step in.
Their third son, Prince Louis divorced his wife, Princess Tessy in 2019 after they began growing apart in 2016. The media handling of the case drew concern from a High Court judge, who highlighted the delicate nature of the situation. Mr. Justice MacDonald's verdict illuminated the financial complexities at play, unfolding during a private family court trial in London. Despite their youth, both Prince Louis and Princess Tessy, a former soldier now residing in London, found themselves under intense scrutiny from the press. Their union, commencing in 2006 and swiftly blessed with the arrival of their sons Gabriel and Noah within a year of each other, initially painted a picture of familial bliss. However, it was not until two years later that Princess Tessy was officially granted recognition as a member of the royal family.
Liechtenstein (House of Liechtenstein)
As for the royal family of Liechtenstein, they're all about dollar bills, or Swiss francs to be exact. Liechtenstein's Prince Hans-Adam II oversees a thriving financial empire that derives its success primarily from the adept management of wealth for the global elite. The LGT Group, which serves as the private banking and asset management entity for the royal family, recently announced a significant milestone, boasting record-high assets under management of nearly 306 billion Swiss francs ($334 billion) in June of 2023.
What sets Prince Hans-Adam II apart from his European counterparts, such as Britain's King Charles III, is his direct ownership of his family's most valuable assets. This distinctive approach underscores the prince's personal involvement and commitment to the financial stewardship of the royal family's resources. The continued growth and prosperity of the financial enterprise under Hans-Adam's leadership highlights Liechtenstein's significance in the global financial landscape and its enduring reputation as a haven for wealth management services.
Prince Hans-Adam II, along with his wife Princess Marie, and their children, including Hereditary Prince Alois, play integral roles in the nation's cultural heritage and modern governance.