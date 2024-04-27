The Real Reason HGTV's Rock The Block Stars Wear The Same Outfits Every Week

Since 2019, HGTV's "Rock the Block" has featured an all-star cast of hosts, contestants, and judges who are familiar faces on the network. The competition lasts six weeks. Each team has a house and works to make it the most valuable. Participants also endeavor to garner fans for their regular shows. As the homes rapidly transform, one thing stays the same — the participants' attire.

This lack of diverse outfits often causes consternation for "Rock the Block" fans. However, it's a practical consideration for post-production personnel. "If we changed each day, it would have been so hard for them to edit the show and keep track of who was wearing what on which day in which room," Jenny Marrs explained on Facebook in 2022.

"100 Day Dream Home" star Brian Kleinschmidt, who won the second "Rock the Block" with his wife, Mika Kleinschmidt, had an excellent analogy for the outfit situation. "Just think of us as football teams... These are our uniforms," he wrote in the comments to his Instagram post. "Don't worry ... we had several of the exact same outfit so we didn't stink too much." Page Turner, from Seasons 4 and 5 of "Rock the Block," illustrated this fact in an Instagram video. Turner's closet included four identical pairs of black overalls, and green shirts layered with black long-sleeved tops. Participants also had access to laundry facilities whenever they ran out of clean clothes. In addition, key accessories like footwear were sometimes replaced to maintain consistency.