The Way Home's Kris Holden-Ried Didn't Initially Know He Was Auditioning For A Hallmark Show

Feel-good holiday movies have undoubtedly cemented the Hallmark Channel as a must-watch television, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have more to offer. For those unfamiliar with Hallmark beyond their seasonal tales, diving into one of their original series would be a fantastic introduction to the diverse range of content the network provides.

Among the many series produced by Hallmark, "The Way Home" stands out as one of their most impressive works. Premiering in 2023, the magical time-traveling series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, promising to exceed viewers' expectations. The story follows three generations of women who get the opportunity to mend their family's estrangement by jumping timelines. Notably, Deadline reported that the second season was the most-watched cable series among women 18 and up, and if you're among those hooked, don't worry because Season 3 is set to debut in 2025.

Kris Holden-Ried, a Hallmark newbie, made a significant impact in the acclaimed second season of the show. Interestingly, during an episode of the "Chat with Roxanne" podcast, Holden-Ried admitted that he initially auditioned without realizing it was for a Hallmark production. The actor recalled preparing for a scene set in 1814, which was the only information he was given at the time. "I thought I was going in for a period piece, a Canadian show," he shared. Thankfully, he was ultimately pleasantly surprised by the result.