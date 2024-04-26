The Way Home's Kris Holden-Ried Didn't Initially Know He Was Auditioning For A Hallmark Show
Feel-good holiday movies have undoubtedly cemented the Hallmark Channel as a must-watch television, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have more to offer. For those unfamiliar with Hallmark beyond their seasonal tales, diving into one of their original series would be a fantastic introduction to the diverse range of content the network provides.
Among the many series produced by Hallmark, "The Way Home" stands out as one of their most impressive works. Premiering in 2023, the magical time-traveling series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, promising to exceed viewers' expectations. The story follows three generations of women who get the opportunity to mend their family's estrangement by jumping timelines. Notably, Deadline reported that the second season was the most-watched cable series among women 18 and up, and if you're among those hooked, don't worry because Season 3 is set to debut in 2025.
Kris Holden-Ried, a Hallmark newbie, made a significant impact in the acclaimed second season of the show. Interestingly, during an episode of the "Chat with Roxanne" podcast, Holden-Ried admitted that he initially auditioned without realizing it was for a Hallmark production. The actor recalled preparing for a scene set in 1814, which was the only information he was given at the time. "I thought I was going in for a period piece, a Canadian show," he shared. Thankfully, he was ultimately pleasantly surprised by the result.
Holden-Ried's experience almost worked against him
Kris Holden-Ried's portrayal of Thomas Coyle, a 19th-century bootlegger and a potential love interest of Chyler Leigh's character, Kat Landry, had viewers begging for his Season 3 return. However, the energy Holden-Ried brought to his audition almost cost him the role. Speaking on the "Chat with Roxanne" podcast, the actor explained, "I didn't know it was Hallmark, so I went into it the way I would have done 'Tudors' or 'Vikings,' which is a little more dramatic."
Ironically, Holden-Ried's experience in period dramas proved almost too robust for Hallmark's usual tone. "It took them a while to all agree that was a flavor that they wanted to bring to the show," he remarked. After weeks of waiting to hear back from the Hallmark team, Holden-Ried was asked to do a chemistry test with Leigh, ultimately solidifying him as the ideal choice for the role of Thomas.
According to "The Way Home" fans, Holden-Ried was just what the Hallmark show needed. "Talk about leveling up this season by adding this actor," one Instagram user said under one of Holden-Ried's posts promoting the show, while another commented, "I want Kat to end up with your character so bad. You are so fantastic as a historical character!" So, given the warm reception, should you be holding your breath for Holden-Ried's return in Season 3?
The 1814 characters gave 'The Way Home' new layers
Beware of spoilers ahead if you haven't caught up with Season 2 of "The Way Home" yet. However, if you did, you know that the season finale left fans on edge with Kris Holden-Ried's character — Thomas Coyle was shot off-camera, and Kat Landry even traveled back to 1814 to bid him farewell. While this was surely a disappointment for those rooting for the pair, there's hope that Thomas might not be gone for good. Given the show's penchant for jumping timelines, Holden-Ried could easily return to reprise his role even if Thomas did die. Additionally, since Thomas' death wasn't shown on screen, he could have survived.
Despite the uncertainty, Holden-Ried hinted at a potential return in Season 3 during his appearance on the "Chat with Roxanne" podcast. Although he hasn't signed a contract yet as of April 2024, he mentioned positive feedback from the show's creators. "From what I've heard from the powers that be, everybody really liked what the 1814 group brought to the show," the actor shared, explaining, "[The group] sort of broadened it and gave [the series] a whole new dimension, so they're excited to bring them back."
"The Way Home" has already established itself as one of Hallmark's best original series, and Holden-Ried's addition was just another win for the network. Perhaps it was a good thing the actor didn't know he was auditioning for a Hallmark show, as it likely allowed him to approach the role with fresh enthusiasm.