Zendaya's Childhood Stardom Left Her With Some Heartbreaking Thoughts

Vulnerable insights from Jeanette McCurdy's memoir and startling revelations from the docuseries "Quiet on Set" have emphasized the perils of modern child stardom. However, it's not only Nickelodeon stars who have been reflecting on their spotlighted childhoods, as Disney darling Zendaya has similarly reflected on the lingering effects of her adolescent fame.

"I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye or being a child actor. We've seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental," she told British Vogue in April 2024. "And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, 'Oh, OK, wait a minute: I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known.'" While the stunningly transformed Zendaya has become most recognized for her risqué role in the HBO drama "Euphoria" as well as blockbuster movies like "Dune" and "Challengers," she got her start on the Disney channel at the age of 14.

The California native starred in "Shake It Up" alongside Bella Thorne and then "K.C. Undercover," with the actor opening up about the immense pressure she began feeling at a young age. "I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position," she continued. "I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really."