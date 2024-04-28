Zendaya's Childhood Stardom Left Her With Some Heartbreaking Thoughts
Vulnerable insights from Jeanette McCurdy's memoir and startling revelations from the docuseries "Quiet on Set" have emphasized the perils of modern child stardom. However, it's not only Nickelodeon stars who have been reflecting on their spotlighted childhoods, as Disney darling Zendaya has similarly reflected on the lingering effects of her adolescent fame.
"I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye or being a child actor. We've seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental," she told British Vogue in April 2024. "And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, 'Oh, OK, wait a minute: I've only ever done what I've known, and this is all I've known.'" While the stunningly transformed Zendaya has become most recognized for her risqué role in the HBO drama "Euphoria" as well as blockbuster movies like "Dune" and "Challengers," she got her start on the Disney channel at the age of 14.
The California native starred in "Shake It Up" alongside Bella Thorne and then "K.C. Undercover," with the actor opening up about the immense pressure she began feeling at a young age. "I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position," she continued. "I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role-reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really."
Zendaya struggled with setting boundaries
In addition to feeling like her adolescent fame forced her to grow up early, with the weight of financial responsibility on her shoulders, Zendaya also revealed that she had trouble setting boundaries as a young star. "I think growing up, I always felt like when someone asks for a picture, I have to do it, all the time," she told British Vogue. "You have to say yes because you just need to be grateful that you're here."
The "Malcolm & Marie" star similarly opened up about her lack of boundaries with Vogue Australia, admitting that she would feel the lingering effects of agreeing to things she was uncomfortable with. As Zendaya told the outlet, "If it didn't feel good all the way through my body and my being, it would always come back to haunt me." The former Disney actor revealed that the feelings of obligation still linger but that she's more comfortable with saying no and respecting her own feelings.
Even so, Zendaya has managed to maintain some boundaries around her privacy, being known for keeping the details of her personal life lowkey. The Hollywood figure has revealed that this is something that her fans have been able to support. "They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself," she told Vogue Italy.
Childhood fame has affected her view on having kids
In many ways, Zendaya is still reconciling with her experiences of childhood stardom, which in turn has influenced her view on raising her future kids. Though she has confirmed that she's interested in starting a family one day, the actor is worried about how the spotlight will affect that. "I don't necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this," she told British Vogue. "And what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person forever?"
While Zendaya is in a long-term relationship with Tom Holland, with the duo's romance being first confirmed in July 2021, the Hollywood figure is currently prioritizing her career. "They both want the same things when it comes to a family," a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life. "But he knows that she is not ready for that at the moment and that she is extremely focused on her career." Though Zendaya continues to struggle with some of the lingering effects of her early-age fame, we're glad that the actor is in a place where she can open up about these vulnerable experiences.