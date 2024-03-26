Biggest Revelations From The Nickelodeon Docuseries, Quiet On Set

This article contains mentions of child abuse, racism, and sexism.

In March 2024, Investigation Discovery premiered a new documentary called "Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV." The four-part docuseries details alleged abuse that occurred at Nickelodeon. It's an uncomfortable watch, causing many millennials to reckon with the fact that the executives behind some of their favorite shows were abusive to their stars. The doc details child sexual abuse, racism, and sexism, all while refusing to shy away from the graphic details.

"Quiet On Set" is difficult to watch in part because the filmmakers chose to include numerous clips of child actors being put in uncomfortable situations. "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas, who participated in the docuseries, told IndieWire that she understands why the footage was included. "I think when you do show the material that Dan [Schneider] made, it does hit a little bit differently," she said. "And I feel like the documentary creators knew that the combination of the testimony and the actual footage itself would be most powerful back-to-back."

The documentary includes shocking revelations about the culture at Nickelodeon in the 1990s and early 2000s, revealing misconduct behind the scenes of beloved shows like "All That," "The Amanda Show," "iCarly," and many more. These are the biggest bombshells to come out of "Quiet On Set."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.