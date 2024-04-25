Chynna Phillips Bares All About Her Marriage Woes With Billy Baldwin

Nothing can bring out a fight between a couple quite like a cross-country move — an unfortunate reality that Wilson Phillips singer Chynna Phillips learned the hard way while moving from the East Coast to southern California with her husband, Billy Baldwin. The musician shared how their recent move played into the couple's historically tumultuous relationship in an installment of her "California Preachin'" YouTube series on April 22, 2024.

"Moving is so hard," Phillips said as she walked around her sunny California neighborhood. "It definitely creates a perfect nesting ground for bickering, arguing, and stress-ure. So, Billy and I have been kind of going at it these past couple of days. We've just been getting on each other's last nerve, which is frustrating because just when I feel like we're on a roll and things are starting to get better, we start the bickering again."

Phillips and Baldwin are no strangers to contentious dynamics. 15 years after the couple married in 1995, Phillips filed for divorce from Baldwin before withdrawing her request days later. The Grammy-nominated singer credits the couple's focus on communication as what helped save their marriage, and they used the same skills during their cross-country trek.