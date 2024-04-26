A Look Back At Princess Beatrice's Romance With Paolo Liuzzo

Royal fans may recall the name Paolo Liuzzo. The American was a former boyfriend of Princess Beatrice. In February 2024, Liuzzo died at 41 years old, although the news wasn't made public until April 2024. As of writing, his cause of death is unconfirmed, but it's reported to have been because of a drug overdose.

Beatrice and Liuzzo didn't date for very long. They met in 2005 and broke up in 2006. When they started dating, Beatrice was just 17 and Liuzzo was 24. However, Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson claimed not to have a problem with it. She said in a statement, "We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends, including Paolo" (via Us Weekly).

The age gap isn't the only thing about their relationship that was a little unusual. In February 2006, Beatrice and Liuzzo's relationship was shared in The Sun. Liuzzo reportedly told the outlet, "I've been given a second chance with Beatrice, and I'm not going to blow it" (via New York Post). He was referring to a fresh start for life after his legal troubles. While a sophomore at Worcester, Massachusetts' College of the Holy Cross in 2002, Liuzzo got into a drunken physical fight with another student named Jonathan R. Duchatellier. Duchatellier died, and Liuzzo was charged with manslaughter. After pleading guilty to the less severe charges of assault and battery, Liuzzo ended up on probation and completed community service.