What Will Happen To Harry & Meghan's Kids When King Charles Dies?

Since King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was announced in February 2024, the news has been impacting the monarchy and will continue to do so no matter what transpires. Now, things may be taking a turn for the worse, as the king's funeral plans are reportedly being revisited, and a source claims that he "is really very unwell. More than they are letting on," per the Daily Beast. In moments like this, it's easy for the public to wonder about the line of succession and the domino effect that will begin when Charles dies. No matter when the king ultimately passes and his throne goes to the next in line, the entire royal family and their roles will be affected. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are, of course, on the outs with the palace and are no longer working royals. As for the pair's children, though, it's easy to wonder what exactly the death of their grandfather could mean for their roles and their future.

Harry and Meghan's choice to leave their royal roles and move to the United States caused some bad blood between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family. It also distanced their children from the royals. Even so, Prince Archie, who will turn 5 in May 2024, and Princess Lilibet, who turns 3 in June, are still the king's grandchildren, and that means that they are still firmly in the line of succession.